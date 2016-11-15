Preview: Maryland vs. Georgetown

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon knows the 24th-ranked Terrapins are a work in progress, and there will be plenty of adjustment in the early days of the season with nine freshmen on the roster. But Tuesday presents the challenge of a tantalizing early-season matchup as Maryland faces Georgetown in Washington, D.C., in the Gavitt Games.

Turgeon spent most of Friday’s season opener against American working on lineup combinations, and the Terrapins produced just enough for a 62-56 victory as Melo Trimble – the unquestioned go-to guy on Maryland’s roster – finished with 22 points. “I just think we’re going to be a heck of a team before it’s all said and done,” Turgeon told reporters after Maryland shot just 38.5 percent and committed 19 turnovers in an uneven performance. “We’re just trying to figure it out.” The Hoyas showed plenty of promise in Saturday’s opener, blasting South Carolina Update 105-60 as Rodney Pryor, a graduate transfer from Robert Morris, scored 26 of his 32 points in the first half. “This is a much different look,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III summarized to reporters in comparing what he saw Friday from last season’s 15-18 squad. “It’s a much different feel, it’s a much different energy.”

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1.

ABOUT MARYLAND (1-0): Trimble provided the steadiness the Terrapins needed in the opener, hitting several big shots in the final minutes as Maryland avoided what would have been a shocking loss. Freshman guard Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 12 points – combining with Trimble for 25 of Maryland’s first 36 points – and while he committed four turnovers, Cowan used his speed to spark the Terrapins’ pressure defense in the second half. Duquesne transfer L.G. Gill scored 11 points with six rebounds in his Maryland debut, alternating between power forward and center.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (1-0): The Hoyas deployed four new starters in the opener and the results were immediate, Georgetown scoring 68 first-half points and shooting 66.7 percent from the field for the game while forcing 26 turnovers. Pryor, who averaged 18.3 points and eight rebounds at Robert Morris last season, hit his first seven shots en route to finishing 13-of-16 from the field. Guard L.J. Peak – an All-Big East rookie team selection last season – added 14 points and four assists as the Hoyas cruised.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoyas missed only seven shots from the field in the first half, shooting 77.4 percent en route to a 68-35 lead at intermission.

2. Maryland 6-9 F Ivan Bender surprisingly made his season debut Friday despite a fractured left wrist, playing nine minutes.

3. Trimble scored 24 points as Maryland defeated Georgetown 75-71 last season in the schools’ first non-tournament meeting since 1993.

PREDICTION: Maryland 73, Georgetown 70