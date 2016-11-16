FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trimble's late points lift Maryland over Georgetown
November 16, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 9 months ago

Trimble's late points lift Maryland over Georgetown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Trimble's late points lift Maryland over Georgetown

Maryland star guard Melo Trimble scored four points in the final 11 seconds, fueling a frantic comeback and leading the Terrapins to a 76-75 victory over host Georgetown on Tuesday at Verizon Center in Washington, DC.

Trimble finished with a game-high 22 points, including a pair of free throws that put Maryland (2-0) ahead with seven seconds left.

Georgetown's Jagan Mosely drove inside on the Hoyas' final possession but his layup was blocked by Kevin Huerter as time expired.

The Hoyas (1-1) led for much of the second half and were up nine with three minutes to play, but struggled with Maryland's pressure in the final minutes.

Huerter hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to cut the Georgetown lead to 70-66 with 58 seconds to play. He finished with six points and seven rebounds.

Junior guard L.J. Peak led the Hoyas with 21 points, and junior forward Isaac Copeland finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The game was tight midway through the second half, before Georgetown started to distance itself. The Hoyas were up 65-56, after a pair of Jessie Govan free throws with 4:25 to play.

Maryland took an early 14-7 lead, but went cold and Georgetown capitalized. The Terrapins went more than five minutes without scoring.

The Hoyas went on a 13-4 run and took the lead on a pair of Marcus Derrickson free throws. The game was tied 31-31 at halftime.

