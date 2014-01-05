(Updated: CHANGED “12-2” in fourth graph to “ahead by double figures early” to avoid double mention)

Maryland 77, Georgia Tech 61: Nick Faust scored 16 points and the host Terrapins shot 52.6 percent from 3-point range to easily handle the Yellow Jackets.

Faust hit four 3-pointers for Maryland (10-5, 2-0 ACC), which opened the game with a 12-2 surge in building a 43-29 halftime advantage. Evan Smotrycz added 14 points for the Terrapins, who hit eight of their first 10 shots and shot 51.5 percent in the first half.

Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 11 points to lead Georgia Tech (9-5, 0-1), which played its first game after losing leading rebounder Robert Carter Jr. to a knee injury. The Yellow Jackets came in holding opponents to 32 percent shooting from 3-point range.

All five Maryland starters scored in the game’s first four minutes, Roddy Peters’ layup putting the Terrapins ahead by double figures early. Faust, Seth Allen and Smotrycz hit consecutive 3-pointers to push Maryland’s advantage to 15 late in the first half.

Shaquille Cleare and Peters converted three-point plays early in the second half, pushing the Terrapins’ margin to 49-29 with more than 17 minutes remaining. The Yellow Jackets rallied to within 56-44 on Georges-Hunt’s layup with 11:29 left, but Maryland scored the next eight points to re-establish a 20-point cushion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Terrapins are 16-1 against Georgia Tech in their past 17 home games. … Carter, who averages 10.3 points and an ACC-leading 9.3 rebounds, tore the meniscus in his left knee Sunday at Charlotte and will have surgery Tuesday. … Maryland improved to 3-3 against teams with winning records.