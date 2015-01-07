Preview: Maryland at Illinois

No. 9 Maryland looks to extend its winning streak to eight games when it hits the road to face Illinois on Wednesday. The Terrapins are off to their best start in 18 years after opening up their inaugural season in the Big Ten with victories over Michigan State and Minnesota to crack the Top 10 for the first time since 2003. “We don’t ever talk about the rankings,” coach Mark Turgeon told reporters. “We know because there’s a number in front of our name, we’re getting everybody’s best shot.”

The Fighting Illini hope to halt a two-game losing skid following setbacks to Michigan and No. 20 Ohio State to begin conference play. Illinois returns to the State Farm Center, where it’s 7-0 this season as it looks to kickstart a stuttering campaign by beating Maryland for the third consecutive time. “We’re not real good right now,” said coach John Groce, whose team has committed 32 turnovers in its last two games. “I told them to man up and take care of the ball.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MARYLAND (14-1, 2-0): Freshman phenom Melo Trimble poured in a team-high 20 points and pulled down six rebounds in the win over the Golden Gophers. Dez Wells added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals to finish in double figures for the third straight game since returning from a wrist injury while Damonte Dodd corralled a career-high 12 rebounds versus Minnesota. The Terrapins went 8-of-26 from beyond the arc, but had six players make at least one 3-pointer on Saturday.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (10-5, 0-2): Rayvonte Rice, who tops the team in scoring (17.2) and rebounding (6.9), tallied 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the 77-61 loss to the Buckeyes. Nine players coughed the ball up at least once as the Fighting Illini committed a season-high 20 turnovers versus Ohio State. Rice knocked down four of his five attempts from beyond the arc on Saturday and is 9-of-15 in his last four outings.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland boasts two seven-game winning streaks this season.

2. Trimble has scored in double figures in 12 straight games.

3. Illinois is 3-13 in Big Ten play in the month of January under Groce.

PREDICTION: Illinois 72, Maryland 69