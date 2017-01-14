Preview: Maryland at Illinois

Melo Trimble may be one of the better players in the nation, but Maryland hopes the steady play of several freshmen continues when it visits Illinois on Saturday. One of those first-year players, Kevin Huerter, hit a key 3-pointer on Tuesday and assisted on another important basket in the final two minutes of the Terrapins’ 75-72 victory over Indiana.

Maryland starts three freshmen – Huerter, Anthony Cowan and Justin Jackson – and the trio combined for 37 points and 16 rebounds as the team won for the third time in four Big Ten contests. Illinois, which was torched 84-59 by the Terrapins in the conference opener for both teams on Dec. 27, benefited from a changed rotation in Wednesday's 85-69 home victory over Michigan. Six members of the Fighting Illini finished with double-digit point totals, while freshmen Kipper Nichols and Te’Jon Lucas took advantage of increased playing time to combine for 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Illinois, which shot a season-best 64.2 percent against Michigan, has won eight of its last 10 contests.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MARYLAND (15-2, 3-1 Big Ten): Trimble averages 17.5 points and led the Terrapins with 18 on Tuesday but did most of his damage from the free-throw line, converting 8-of-10 attempts as Maryland was 18-of-22 from the charity stripe. Senior forward Damonte Dodd recorded a career high-tying six blocked shots against Indiana and is averaging 2.5 rejections. Jackson is second on the team in scoring at 10.8 points and leads Maryland in rebounding (5.9).

ABOUT ILLINOIS (12-5, 2-2): Lucas drove the offense on Wednesday, recording a career-best eight assists. Senior Maverick Morgan finished 8-of-9 from the field for a team-leading 16 points and has reached double figures in six of his last seven contests. The Illini, whose two conference losses (Maryland and Indiana) have come by an average of 20.5 points, made 9-of-14 3-point attempts Wednesday and limited Michigan to just 17 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland is 31-4 all-time when Trimble shoots at least seven free throws.

2. Illinois G Malcolm Hill scored 21 points in the earlier matchup with Maryland, but the rest of the Illini combined to make 15-of-49 shots.

3. Jackson, Cowan and Huerter are averaging a combined 29.6 points and 15 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Maryland 69, Illinois 63