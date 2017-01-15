Brantley sparks Maryland to comeback win vs. Illinois

Junior guard Jaylen Brantley came off the bench to spark a second-half comeback that led Maryland to a 62-56 victory over Illinois on Saturday night at State Farm Center.

Brantley, who had yet to score in the game, reeled off 10 straight points in a three-minute stretch to turn a 41-36 deficit into a 46-43 lead with 11:35 to play. That fueled a 14-0 run and lifted Maryland (16-2, 4-1) into a share of first place in the Big Ten with Michigan State.

Freshman point guard Anthony Cowan led all scorers with 19 points while Brantley and junior guard Melo Trimble contributed 12 points apiece for Maryland, which gave Illinois a chance to stay in the game by hitting just 10 of 20 free throws.

Senior center Maverick Morgan paced Illinois (12-6, 2-3) with 15 points. Sophomore forward Leron Black added 14 points and nine rebounds while Malcolm Hill scored 11. The Illini shot just 38 percent from the floor three days after shooting 64 percent against Michigan.

Though Maryland thrashed Illinois 84-59 in both teams' Big Ten opener on Dec. 27 at Maryland, the Illini stood up to the Terps for the opening 25 minutes.

Trimble drilled a 3-pointer on the game's first possession, but the Terps missed their next eight 3-point tries as Illinois built a 13-9 lead at the first half's midpoint.

Black knocked down his first five shots as he delivered 11 points and five rebounds in the opening 15 minutes to help Illinois to a 24-16 lead. When Black and Hill drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, Illinois took a 27-16 lead with 4:32 left and forced Maryland to call timeout.

Black, Hill and Morgan combined for all but three of Illinois' first-half points as the hosts took a 32-27 lead into intermission, though the Terps took momentum into the locker room as Trimble picked Hill's pocket at midcourt and drove for a reverse layup at the buzzer.\

Maryland started connecting from 3-point range early in the second half, which led to the Terps' first lead since the opening minutes. Cowan started the run with a 3-pointer, then Brantley cashed a pair of 3-pointers and drove baseline for a layup to give Maryland a 44-43 lead with 12:04 to go.

The Terrapins extended their lead to 53-43 as Illinois kept attempting jumpers, missed 11 shots in a row and went scoreless for 7 minutes, 53 seconds.