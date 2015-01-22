Preview: Maryland at Indiana

Two of the best freshman guards in the nation meet for the first time when eighth-ranked Maryland visits No. 23 Indiana on Thursday in a Big Ten contest. James Blackmon Jr. leads Indiana in scoring at 16.6 points per game and is draining 41.5 percent from 3-point range in his first season with the Hoosiers, who have won three straight. Fellow freshman Melo Trimble averages a team-best 16.1 points after scoring 24 as the Terrapins beat Michigan State on Saturday for their third consecutive win.

Maryland’s Jake Layman, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, called Trimble one of the best players in the country. “He’s been phenomenal for us and we wouldn’t be where we are right now without Melo,” Layman told reporters. Blackmon recorded 21 points in a victory at Illinois on Sunday and is one of the keys for the highest-scoring team in the conference (81.6 average) while Maryland allows a league-low 37.7 percent shooting from the field.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MARYLAND (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten): Layman registered a season-high 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the 75-59 thumping of Michigan State for his second straight double-double and has been efficient all season. Layman averages 14.7 points while shooting 51.2 percent from the field – 39.4 from behind the arc – and leads the team in rebounding (6.9). Dez Wells (13.7 points) is the third major threat for the Terrapins, who stood 12th in the nation through Tuesday in free-throw shooting percentage (75.5).

ABOUT INDIANA (14-4, 4-1): The Hoosiers are ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time since early December 2013 after winning by a combined 12 points over Ohio State, Penn State and Illinois in the last three contests. Troy Williams was a major factor in all three of those games while averaging 17 points to raise his season mark to 13.4 to go along with a team-high 6.1 rebounds. Yogi Ferrell runs the show for Indiana, scoring 14.9 and dishing out a team-best five assists per game – fourth in the Big Ten.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana is among the league leaders in 3-point shooting percentage (39.1) while the Terrapins allow 27.9 percent efficiency from beyond the arc.

2. Maryland is off to its best start in conference play since going 6-1 in the ACC in 2002-03.

3. The Hoosiers are 60-8 at home since the 2011-12 season, the second-most victories for a Big Ten team behind Ohio State (64) at their own facility in that span.

PREDICTION: Maryland 74, Indiana 70