Preview: Maryland at Indiana

Yogi Ferrell will be honored before his final home game Sunday when No. 11 Indiana hosts No. 12 Maryland in an intriguing Big Ten contest. Ferrell added to his legacy at Indiana when he drained the game-sealing 3-pointer in the final minute of last weekend’s win at Iowa that clinched the Big Ten title outright for the Hoosiers.

This is the second outright Big Ten title for Ferrell, who also helped Indiana win the regular-season league crown as a freshman. The 6-1 point guard is the Hoosiers’ all-time leader in starts (132) and assists (603) and has a chance to catch A.J. Guyton for the school’s career 3-point mark if Indiana can make a deep run in the Big Ten and/or NCAA Tournaments. “Here is how I would sum up Yogi,” coach Tom Crean told reporters. “He came in a champion. He helped us win a championship the first year, and now he’s got one as a senior. I’d say that’s pretty remarkable.” Maryland has a chance to finish in a second-place tie in the Big Ten, although a loss Sunday would leave the Terrapins with a 2-4 record in their final six games entering the Big Ten tournament.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MARYLAND (24-6, 12-5 Big Ten): The Terrapins closed out their home slate Thursday with a 26-point rout of Illinois behind 18 points apiece from Jake Layman and Melo Trimble. “We got rolling. When we’re playing like that, sharing the ball, we’re very hard to guard,” said Layman, who is 19-of-25 from the field over the last three games. Layman also has made at least half of his 3-pointers in five straight contests, while Trimble was 2-of-4 from the arc against Illinois after going 5-of-22 from 3-point range over his previous six games.

ABOUT INDIANA (24-6, 14-3): While Ferrell is the engine that makes the Hoosiers go, several of his teammates delivered a strong performance against Iowa. Troy Williams notched 15 points and seven rebounds, while Thomas Bryant contributed 12 points and 10 boards. Nick Zeisloft was 3-of-4 from 3-point range en route to 11 points and is 17-of-28 from 3-point range over a seven-game stretch.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland C Diamond Stone is looking to rebound from a four-point effort - his second-lowest point total of the season - against Illinois.

2. Terps G Rasheed Sulaimon is 3-of-15 from the floor over his last two games and has failed to reach double-digit points in each of the last three games.

3. Over the last two contests, Indiana C Thomas Bryant is 10-of-11 from the field with 18 rebounds over that span.

PREDICTION: Maryland 71, Indiana 67