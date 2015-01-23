EditorsNote: minor edits throughout

Hot-shooting Hoosiers down No. 13 Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- An impressive shooting display in an 89-70 win over the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins on Thursday carried the Indiana Hoosiers into a tie for first-place in the Big Ten with Wisconsin.

Maryland (17-3, 5-2 Big Ten) entered the game leading the conference in field-goal defense, but the Hoosiers’ hands were too hot. Indiana (15-4, 5-1) shot 72 percent in the second half and finished the game shooting at a clean 60 percent clip. Five Indiana players made 3-pointers, and the Hoosiers shot 15-for-22 (68.2 percent) from behind the arc on the night.

“What amazed me is that it was a nine-point game with 10 (minutes) to go,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “It was amazing that it was that close, the way they were playing.”

Hoosiers guard Yogi Ferrell, after going back-to-back games without scoring in double-figures, found his stroke Thursday night. He shot 7-for-8 from behind the arc and 8-for-10 overall to lead Indiana with 24 points. Indiana guard James Blackmon Jr. scored 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

The Terrapins shot 50.9 percent from the floor.

“I thought we did a lot of things well,” Turgeon said. “They just kept making shots.”

Ferrell also drew the assignment of guarding freshman guard Melo Trimble, Maryland’s leading scorer. Trimble entered the game averaging 16.1 points per game, but he couldn’t find a rhythm against the Hoosiers. He faced foul trouble early in the second half and was limited to 10 points.

Forward Jake Layman led Maryland in scoring with 12 points, though he scored scored just two points after halftime.

Indiana forward Collin Hartman reached his career high in points even before the end of the first half. He finished with a career-high 15.

“Collin’s a guy who’s an energy-sparker, I feel like,” Ferrell said. “I feel like he’s in every single play for us. He’s kind of a ball magnet when the shot goes up. He’s always flying. He’ll go through two bodies to get the ball if he has to.”

In front of a deafeningly loud crowd of 17,472 at Assembly Hall, Indiana got off to a blistering start but cooled off as the opening half moved along. The Hoosiers hit their first four shots, including three 3-pointers, to build a 12-3 lead in the opening minutes.

The Hoosiers made just one of their next six shots as Maryland fought back into the game. Indiana’s lead dwindled, as the Terrapins tied the game once midway through the half and entered the locker room trailing only 38-35.

Layman had 11 first-half points to lead all scorers, with four points coming off steals and easy baskets on the other end.

Hartman and Troy Williams led Indiana with 10 points apiece in the first half.

“We just stayed together through everything,” Williams said. “Throughout all that happened, we know that at the end of the day, it’s still us that are the only ones who are going to see each other, it’s us that’s still a team. We didn’t let any of the outside stuff get to us, we just stayed together, and you see the results of it are coming out well for us.”

NOTES: Indiana won each of its past seven home games against ranked opponents. ... Maryland’s 5-1 start to Big Ten play was its best conference start since starting 6-1 to begin the 2002-03 ACC basketball campaign. ... Indiana G Yogi Ferrell made a 3-pointer in his 50th consecutive game, a program record. ... The Terrapins entered Thursday’s game leading the conference in field-goal percentage defense at .377. ... Maryland’s sole national championship came with a win over Indiana in the 2002 title game.