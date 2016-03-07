Big Ten champ Indiana pulls away from Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Yogi Ferrell stood at the microphone in Indiana’s Senior Day Festivities and pointed at the Big Ten championship trophy that was on the floor in front of him.

“This is the reason I came back this season,” the Hoosiers senior point guard said. “I wanted my legacy to be that I was a four-year guy at Indiana that always worked hard for Hoosier Nation.”

Ferrell scored 17 points, and junior forward Troy Williams scored 23 points to lead No. 12 Indiana to a convincing 80-62 victory over No. 14 Maryland on Sunday.

Indiana (25-6, 15-3 Big Ten) put the finishing touches on an outright Big Ten title after clinching the crown Tuesday with a road victory over Iowa.

The Hoosiers improved to 17-0 at Assembly Hall and won at least 15 games in the Big Ten for the first time since 1993, when they were 17-1.

Indiana closed the regular season with five wins in a row overall and will be the top seed in the Big Ten tournament.

The Hoosiers led by 13 at halftime, and with the exception of one nine-point lead at the 16:50 mark of the second half, they were on top by double figures the rest of the game.

Ferrell now has 1,909 points in his Indiana career, a total that ranks seventh in school history.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said nothing that Indiana did surprised him. He said the Terrapins lost to a great team.

”I watched a lot of film, and that’s who they are, they make great plays,“ Turgeon said. ”Yogi Ferrell is terrific. He makes guys around him better, and they have two starters out, think about that. They play with toughness, make great plays, hustle and play hard.

“Troy Williams, the plays he makes. The last layup we gave him on the baseline, they had nothing going and we just let them drive around and shoot a layup. They just make dynamic plays.”

Maryland (24-7, 12-6) cut the Hoosiers’ lead to 10 with 3:35 to play on a 3-point by forward Jake Layman, but Indiana scored the final eight points of the game.

Indiana wrapped up the regular season having won 20 of its last 23 games dating back to a 94-74 loss at Duke on Dec. 2.

Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said sometimes Senior Day can be a day of closure -- but not with this team.

“These guys know they have a lot more left in them,” Crean said. “They’re focused and they’re excited to be playing this weekend in Indianapolis.”

While Williams and Ferrell were the only two Indiana players in double figures in scoring, guard Nick Zeisloft had nine points and center Thomas Bryant added eight points and eight rebounds.

Guard Melo Trimble led Maryland with 17 points, forward Robert Carter had 14 and center Diamond Stone had 12 points.

Indiana ended the first half on a 9-0 run and took a 41-28 lead into the locker room after Williams made a 3-pointer at the buzzer from the top of the key. Overall, the Hoosiers closed the half on a 23-6 run.

“We started out well and then we couldn’t score the last 10 minutes of the first half,” Turgeon said. “Then we let our offense affect our defense to finish the half. Defensively when we got our defense set, we were good enough, but our transition defense wasn’t good enough.”

Maryland grabbed an 10-2 and 12-4 leads behind some hot shooting from the perimeter. At the first media timeout, the Terrapins had made eight of 13 shots.

For the rest of the half, Maryland hit only three of 15 shots.

Ferrell led Indiana with 11 first-points, while Trimble led Maryland with 10 points before the break.

NOTES: G Melo Trimble scored on a drive with 16:09 to play in the first half to score his first two points of the game and become a 1,000-point career scorer at Maryland. ... Maryland has been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for 33 weeks in a row. ... Six Indiana players made 3-pointers Sunday, but none sank more than two from long range. ... The Hoosiers came into the game third in the nation in shooting percentage at 50.2 percentage and fifth in 3-point shooting at 42 percent. They made 51 percent of their field-goal attempts against the Terrapins, 38.1 percent of their 3-point attempts.