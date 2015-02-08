Preview: Maryland at Iowa

With a daunting stretch out of the way and a quality road win under its belt, Iowa is looking to climb the ladder in the Big Ten. One of the teams the Hawkeyes hope to catch is 16th-ranked Maryland, which pays a visit to Iowa City on Saturday in the first meeting between the teams as Big Ten foes. After an 0-3 slide that included two losses to first-place Wisconsin and a four-point road loss to a rising Purdue team, Iowa put forth a dominant effort in a 72-54 win at Michigan on Thursday.

Jarrod Uthoff scored 16 points as the Hawkeyes sent the shorthanded Wolverines to their worst home loss in over four years. The Terrapins, who survived a challenge from Penn State to pick up a 64-58 win at home on Wednesday, have lost two straight road games and three of the last four away from home. Following the visit to Iowa, Maryland plays four of its next five at home, including a visit from the Badgers that could have major implications in the league race.

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MARYLAND (19-4, 7-3 Big Ten): The Terrapins entered the weekend last in the conference in shooting (39.1) in league play and leading scorer Melo Trimble has been the primary culprit of late as opponents focus more of their energy on him, missing his last 14 shots over two-plus games. However, the freshman showed his poise in the win over the Nittany Lions by contributing in other ways, finishing with a career-high eight assists and a pair of steals in 35 minutes, and head coach Mark Turgeon has every degree of confidence in his young leader. “He made the right decisions,” Turgeon told the Washington Post. “Our big guys finished. ... He’ll get his shooting back in gear.”

ABOUT IOWA (14-8, 5-4): Uthoff had nine rebounds and Adam Woodbury hauled in seven as the Hawkeyes posted a dominating 33-17 advantage on the glass against Michigan while outscoring the Wolverines in the paint by a whopping 42-16 advantage. Woodbury also led the way with six assists after recording a total of 14 through his first 21 games, finding teammates along Iowa’s sizable front line. “He takes great pride in his ability to find people and to be unselfish,” head coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “That’s why I love him.”

TIP-INS

1. The only meeting between the programs since 1999 was in the semifinals of the 2013 NIT, with Iowa securing a 70-61 win.

2. Hawkeyes F Aaron White (1,630) needs six points to take over seventh place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

3. Terrapins F Dez Wells is averaging 17.3 points over his last three games but is shooting just 32.7 percent on the road in Big Ten play.

PREDICTION: Iowa 70, Maryland 69