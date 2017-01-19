Preview: Maryland at Iowa

Maryland looks to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten when it hits the road to face Iowa on Thursday. The No. 25 Terrapins won three consecutive games, including road victories over Michigan 77-70 and Illinois 62-56 to move back into the Top 25 for the first time since early December and can jump ahead of No. 17 Wisconsin at the top of the conference standings with another triumph.

Maryland, which won nine of its last 10 games since dropping a 73-59 decision to Pittsburgh on Nov. 29, beat the Hawkeyes 74-68 in a top 10 matchup last season and hopes to improve to 4-0 in true road games. Iowa is left to pick up the pieces after suffering a humbling 89-54 setback at Northwestern on Sunday. The Hawkeyes were coming off their best win of the season against No. 22 Purdue 83-78 on Jan. 12 but suffered their worst loss in the 112-year series with the Wildcats, and hope to avoid dropping below .500 in conference play for the third time in the 2016-17 campaign. "It was a tough loss but you can't let it linger," Iowa guard Peter Jok told reporters. "Every game is tough but we have to learn from it, watch film and prepare for Maryland."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MARYLAND (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten): Anthony Cowan led the Terrapins with a career-high 19 points to go along with seven rebounds while Jaylen Brantley came off the bench to score 12 second-half points against Illinois. "Jaylen really gave us a huge lift," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters. "He gave us confidence because no one could really make a shot expect him." Junior forward Michal Cekovsky, who is averaging 10 points per game this season, missed his fifth consecutive game because of an ankle injury but could be available Thursday after his walking boot on his right foot was removed last week.

ABOUT IOWA (11-8, 3-3): Jok leads the Big Ten in scoring at 21.9 points per game, but was held to a season-low four on 2-of-9 shooting from the field against Northwestern. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery revealed after the game that Jok was battling a back injury, but is expected to suit up against the Terrapins while Dale Jones practiced for the first time since fracturing his wrist Nov. 17. Tyler Cook continued his stellar play since returning from an injury to his shooting hand as he scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds while Ryan Kriener added a career-high 14 points off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa won seven straight games at Hawkeye-Carver Arena.

2. Maryland won eight games by six points or fewer this season.

3. The Hawkeyes won four of their last five contests against ranked opponents.

PREDICTION: Maryland 77, Iowa 74