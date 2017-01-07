Preview: Maryland at Michigan

Maryland looks to bounce back from its first loss since late November when it hits the road to tangle with Michigan on Saturday. The Terrapins had ripped off six consecutive wins in December, including a comfortable 84-59 victory against Illinois in their Big Ten opener, before suffering a disappointing 67-65 defeat to Nebraska on New Year's Day for their first conference setback at home since Feb. 13, 2016.

Maryland has fared well against the Wolverines in the last 15 years, winning four of the last five meetings, but dropped a narrow 70-67 decision in Ann Arbor last season. Michigan survived a scare against Penn State as it outscored the Nittany Lions 32-15 in the last 13 minutes to escape with a 72-69 win to hand John Beilein his 200th victory as coach of the Wolverines. "It's been a great 10 years," Beilein told reporters. "You're driven to make this thing work and even though there's been some obstacles the time has flown by because you're driven so much." Michigan has been formidable at home, winning six straight games and hopes to improve to 10-1 overall at Crisler Center while adding a marquee win to their resume.

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MARYLAND (13-2, 1-1 Big Ten): Kevin Huerter became the first freshman in program history to drill seven 3-pointers in a single game as he poured in a career-high 26 points in the loss to Nebraska. Melo Trimble added 12 points to finish in double figures for the 12th time in 15 games and passed Greivis Vasquez in fourth place (440) on the Terrapins' all-time list for made free throws. Senior center Damonte Dodd, who leads the team with 2.3 blocked shots per game, scored six points and pulled down four rebounds in 13 minutes after missing the previous five games with a knee injury.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (11-4, 1-1): Senior guard Derrick Walton Jr. scored seven of his 12 points in the final 3:56 of the win over Penn State and needs two more assists to pass Manny Harris (366) for 10th place on the program's all-time list. Zak Irvin also added 12 points, including six in the last 2:03 while Moritz Wagner and D.J. Wilson each tallied 12 points against the Nittany Lions. The Wolverines, who lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.1), committed just five against Penn State to finish with five or fewer turnovers for the third time in 2016-17.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland is 14-1 in games following a loss since January 2015.

2. Michigan has committed 10 or fewer turnovers in 10 of 15 games.

3. The Wolverines are ranked fourth nationally in free-throw percentage (79.4).

PREDICTION: Maryland 73, Michigan 72