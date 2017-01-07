FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hot-shooting Maryland topples Michigan
January 7, 2017 / 10:52 PM / 7 months ago

Hot-shooting Maryland topples Michigan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hot-shooting Maryland topples Michigan

Senior Damonte Dodd and freshman Justin Jackson each scored 15 points to lead Maryland to a 77-70 road win at Michigan in a Big Ten contest on Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Maryland shot 51.9 percent from the field (28 of 54) and was 66.7 percent from 3-point range (10 of 15) to improve to 14-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Junior guard Melo Trimble added 13 points for the Terrapins, who rebounded from a 67-65 home loss to Nebraska.

Sophomore Moritz Wagner scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and senior Zak Irvin added 13 points for Michigan, which dropped to 11-5 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play.

Maryland led by as many as 11 points in the first half and 37-28 at halftime, but Michigan went on a 9-1 run to start the second half to close within 38-37 with 14:37 remaining.

The contest was close for the rest of the game, with Michigan pulling within three at 71-68 with 1:14 remaining on a 3-pointer by Wagner.

Following a basket by Jackson with 48 seconds left and one by Michigan's Derrick Walton with 30 seconds remaining , the Terrapins took a 75-70 lead on a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left by Anthony Cowan.

Jackson then rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Walton, was fouled and hit two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to make it 77-70 and effectively wrap up the game.

Maryland will host Indiana on Tuesday, while Michigan will play at Illinois on Wednesday.

