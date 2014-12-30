Preview: Maryland at Michigan State

No. 11 Maryland owns five straight victories and a healthy Dez Wells is back in the Terrapins’ lineup as they begin their first Big Ten campaign at Michigan State on Tuesday. Wells returned to score 10 points in the 72-56 victory over Oakland on Saturday after missing seven games with a fractured right wrist as Maryland continued to roll. Michigan State also expects to get leading rebounder Branden Dawson back on the floor after he missed the last two games with a fractured left wrist.

The Spartans recovered from a shocking home loss to Texas Southern by routing The Citadel 82-56 on Dec. 22 and have won 12 straight Big Ten home openers. Michigan State will need Travis Trice and Bryn Forbes to snap out of mini-shooting slumps (2-of-17 combined from 3-point range) against a deep Maryland team. The Terrapins, who are 3-1 against power-conference teams, have nine players averaging at least 17 minutes and 3.9 points.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MARYLAND (12-1): Coach Mark Turgeon has three players averaging at least 15 points – Melo Trimble (15.8), Jake Layman (15.8) and Wells (15.2) – and must find the right rotation with a major challenge every night in the Big Ten. “I think having everybody back kind of opens up the floor and takes pressure off the guys,” Turgeon told the Washington Post. “We’re still trying to figure it out.” Trimble has been one of the nation’s top freshmen, averaging 3.1 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 90.4 from the foul line.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (9-4): Denzel Valentine is the top offensive threat for the Spartans while averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and making 35-of-70 from 3-point range. While Trice (12.9 points) and Forbes (10.2) have struggled shooting lately, 6-9 forward Matt Costello has made 25-of-34 shots from the field in his last five outings to average 13.2 points. Dawson, who contributes 10.8 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds, is expected to wear a brace on his injured non-shooting wrist and coach Tom Izzo told reporters he was probable.

TIP-INS

1. The Terrapins have drained 243 free throws, third-most in the nation through Sunday.

2. Trice recorded a career-high 11 assists against The Citadel and averages 5.9 overall to rank third in the Big Ten.

3. Turgeon is 21-4 in the month of December at Maryland – 5-1 this season.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 72, Maryland 67