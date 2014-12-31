(Updated: RECASTS second sentence, fourth graph to reflect Wells free throws coming before dunk that made it 60-57. ADDs Costello’s first name in final note)

No. 11 Maryland 68, Michigan State 66 (2OT): Freshman Melo Trimble scored 17 points, including nine in the overtime periods, as the visiting Terrapins defeated the Spartans in their Big Ten Conference debut.

Dez Wells scored 16 for Maryland (13-1, 1-0 Big Ten), including a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Trimble went 2-of-13 from the field, but made 12 of his 14 free-throw attempts while Wells had five assists and Jake Layman added nine rebounds for the Terrapins.

Travis Trice recorded a career-high 26 points to go along with six assists and four steals to lead Michigan State (9-5, 0-1), which shot 32.3 percent from the field. Branden Dawson, who missed the last two games with a fractured left wrist, added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans.

Jon Graham scored inside and Wells drained two free throws with 26.1 seconds left as Maryland erased a four-point deficit in the first overtime. Wells hit two free throws and followed with a dunk to put the Terrapins up 60-57 in the second overtime, and Maryland made 8-of-8 free throws to seal it.

Bryn Forbes capped an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer that gave the Spartans a four-point lead early in the second half, but a late 9-3 surge put the Terrapins in front 44-43. Trice had a steal, a layup and two free throws to help Michigan State sneak in front 48-45 before Wells drained a long 3-pointer to even the score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Terrapins, who came into the game among the leaders in the nation in made free throws (243), did not attempt one until more than four minutes into the second half before finishing 26-of-32 from the stripe. … Maryland made 8-of-24 from the field and Michigan State was 5-of-24 while the teams combined to make only two 3-pointers in 18 attempts as the Terrapins took a 17-14 lead at halftime. … Michigan State did not have a point from its reserves before F Matt Costello made a free throw in the final seconds of regulation.