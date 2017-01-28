Preview: Maryland at Minnesota

No. 23 Maryland looks to stay hot and win its sixth straight game when it travels to face a reeling Minnesota squad in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Terrapins enter the game tied with Wisconsin atop the conference standings, while the Golden Gophers are desperate for a victory after having dropped their last four contests.

Melo Trimble leads the way for Maryland, averaging a team-best 16.3 points and 3.6 assists in league play as well as grabbing 4.6 rebounds per game. Freshman guard Anthony Cowan is the only other member of the Terrapins scoring in double figures in Big Ten contests (11.4 points), though four others are contributing at least 6.9 as the team ranks in the top half of the conference at 73.4 per contest. Minnesota coach Richard Pitino is trying to get his team back to its winning ways and not get into a conference funk like it did last season, when it went 2-16 in Big Ten play. Nate Mason is the veteran who leads the Gophers by example, pacing the team in scoring (14 points), assists (3.4) and steals (1.5).

ABOUT MARYLAND (18-2, 6-1 Big Ten): The road seems to be the Terrapins’ friend, as Mark Turgeon’s club has yet to taste defeat away from home in Big Ten play. Of course, one of the team’s most bitter road defeats last season came at Minnesota, with the Gophers earning one of their only two conference wins at the expense of the Terrapins. But the 2016-17 team has found a way to win, going 4-0 on its conference rivals’ home courts to help put it in the pole position in the league as January nears its end.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (15-6, 3-5): When they were winning, the Gophers were playing shutdown defense, forcing turnovers and converting easy baskets in transition. But the defense has waned of late, which has made it harder for Minnesota to score and win, as shown by the four-game slide it carries into Saturday’s contest. Pitino’s squad is giving up 70.5 points in Big Ten play, up from 64.7 in non-conference action - a stat that must change quickly or the team’s drop in the league standings will continue.

TIP-INS

1. Trimble is five assists away from becoming one of only five players in Maryland history to record 1,400 points, 350 assists and 100 steals.

2. Minnesota C Reggie Lynch continues to pace the Gophers - and the Big Ten - in blocked shots, averaging three per game to rank fifth nationally.

3. Terrapins freshman F Justin Jackson has started to raise his game of late, averaging nine points, 5.5 rebounds and three steals over his last two games.

PREDICTION: Maryland 72, Minnesota 70