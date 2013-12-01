(Updated: CORRECTS Maryland run first sentence, fourth graph.)

Maryland 89, Morgan State 62: Jake Layman scored a career-high 27 points as the Terrapins raced past the visiting Bears.

Layman made 7-of-10 from beyond the arc for Maryland (5-2), which was 13-of-20 as a team from 3-point range. Evan Smotrycz added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Terrapins, which shot 62.3 percent as a team.

Ian Chiles led the way with 17 points for Morgan State (1-7). Justin Black was the only other Bear in double figures with 13.

Maryland jumped out to a big lead, surging ahead with a 19-4 run early in the first half. After shooting just under 60 percent, the Terrapins took a 45-31 advantage to the break.

Morgan State closed the gap to 12 with a little more than five minutes to go, but Maryland ripped off a 17-2 run to finish the game. The Terrapins shot better from the 3-point line (65 percent) than they did from the free-throw line (45.5 percent).

GAME NOTEBOOK: Eight different players recorded assists for Maryland. … Former Maryland G Juan Dixon was on the bench for his first game as an assistant coach. … The Terrapins committed 18 turnovers.