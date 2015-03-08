Preview: Maryland at Nebraska

Maryland is firmly locked into a second-place finish in the Big Ten standings, so it will be interesting to see how the No. 9 Terrapins approach their regular-season finale Sunday at Nebraska. Maryland has won six straight games - all by 10 points or less - and is 9-0 this season in contests decided by six points or fewer. The Terrapins beat the visiting Cornhuskers 69-65 on Feb. 19.

Melo Trimble had one of his best games of the season against Nebraska last month, finishing with 26 points on 7-for-9 shooting while also leading the team with six rebounds and five assists. He looked like anything but a freshman as he scored 11 points in the final 3:44 after the score was tied less than a minute earlier. That loss was part of a seven-game losing streak the Cornhuskers will drag into this game.

ABOUT MARYLAND (25-5, 13-4 Big Ten): Dez Wells was given national attention for a one-handed slam dunk he threw down in Tuesday’s 60-50 victory at Rutgers and is playing his best basketball of the season at the right time. He’s averaging 18.5 points in the last eight games to boost his season average to 15.2. The 6-5 wing, who led the team in scoring the last two seasons, also contributed 10 rebounds against Rutgers for his first double-double of the season.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (13-16, 5-12): The Cornhuskers continue to struggle from beyond the 3-point arc, shooting 28.6 percent. Leading scorer Terran Petteway has taken 204 shots from 3-point range, connecting on only 30.9 percent, while Walter Pitchford, a 6-10 forward, has taken 123 and is connecting on 29.3 percent. Pitchford, who’s third on the team in scoring at 7.5 per game, didn’t play Wednesday against Illinois because of a hip flexor and his status for Sunday is unknown.

TIP-INS

1. Wells is shooting 51.1 percent from the 3-point line, which would be third best in the nation, but is one attempt short of meeting the qualifying standards.

2. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon is one win shy of tying his career best total of 26, establishing while coaching Wichita State in 2005-06.

3. The Cornhuskers have had three players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft since 1949 - Rich King, Eric Piatkowski and Tyronn Lue.

PREDICTION: Maryland 75, Nebraska 62