Preview: Maryland at Nebraska

Marylandmoved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll on the strength of apair of wins last week, the first over previous No. 3 Iowa at home and then onSunday in a tightly contested road battle against Ohio State. TheTerrapins on Wednesday travel to Lincoln to face a Nebraska team that has losttwo straight, including a 75-64 loss to No. 16 Purdue on Saturday.

All-American candidate Melo Trimble scored 20 points, Jake Layman contributed 16 points and 12rebounds and the Terrapins made six free throws in the final 25 seconds to beatthe Buckeyes. Winning in Columbus was special for coach Mark Turgeon and theTerrapins, who not only were blown out by the Buckeyes the past two seasons butalso saw their NCAA Tournament run end there last season. “We think about it.We really wanted to win here. They beat us pretty good here the last two yearsand of course the NCAA Tournament was here. It’s good to fly home and have agood taste in your mouth, one time.” Maryland also struggled on the road lastseason in Lincoln, but was able to escape with a 64-61 win when Trimble scored 21points and Layman chipped in 11.

TV:8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTMARYLAND (19-3, 8-2 Big Ten): Freshman center Diamond Stone could have a fieldday against the undersized Cornhuskers, who were decimated in their last game whenPurdue center A.J. Hammons compiled 32 points (14-of-17 from the field), 11rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Layman, a 6-9 senior who recorded histhird double-double of the season versus Ohio State, is another big body Turgeon willutilize to take advantage of the size disparity -- Nebraska does not haveanyone in its top-eight rotation who stands taller than 6-8. Trimble scored47 and Layman 25 points as the Terrapins beat the Cornhuskers -- by a combinedtotal of seven points -- both times they played last season.

ABOUTNEBRASKA (12-10, 4-5): In his first season since transferring from Kansas, AndrewWhite has had an immediate impact as he is the fifth-leading scorer in theconference at 17.0 points per game and connects on 42.5 percent from 3-pointrange. Shavon Shields is eighth in the conference and second on the team at15.8 points per game, but along with White has been plagued with foul trouble tryingto guard bigger players. Coach Tim Miles had hoped 6-7 forward Ed Morrow Jr.would help on the defensive end, but the freshman was pulled after sevenminutes against Purdue, prompting Miles to say, “Ed had gone in and made three errorsimmediately on game-plan stuff, which, I don’t know where his head was. You‘vegot to get him out. You can’t just go out there and make error, error, error ongame-plan things.”

TIP-INS

1. TheTerrapins are 16-1 over the past two seasons when Layman scores 15 or morepoints.

2. Inhis past three games, White has fouled out against Michigan State, committedthree fouls against Michigan and four against Purdue.

3. Sincethe start of the 2014-15 season, Maryland is a national-best 18-2 in gamesdecided by six points or less.

PREDICTION: Maryland 82, Nebraska 77