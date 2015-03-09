No. 9 Maryland 64, Nebraska 61: Melo Trimble had 21 points and seven rebounds as the visiting Terrapins held on to win their regular-season finale.

Dez Wells added 18 points and 12 rebounds for his second straight double-double after not securing one in previous appearances this season for Maryland (26-5, 14-4 Big Ten). Jake Layman contributed 11 points and matched his career high with three blocks for the Terrapins, who had already secured the No. 2 seed for the upcoming conference tournament.

Shavon Shields finished with 26 points and four steals for Nebraska (13-17, 5-13). Terran Petteway had 19 points and 10 rebounds, but shot 5-for-22, and Walter Pitchford returned after missing Wednesday’s game with a hip flexor and totaled seven points to lead the reserves.

Nebraska led by five just before the midway point of the second half but Maryland found some footing and unleashed a 10-0 run to take its own five-point lead. Shields hit a jumper and followed with a three-point play after two free throws by Maryland, cutting the deficit to two, and his three-point play with 43 seconds on the clock drew the Cornhuskers within one, but Wells came back with a jumper with eight ticks left and Shields missed a final 3-point try.

Nebraska used an 8-0 run to take its biggest lead at 13-7 with 11:30 left in the first half. Maryland didn’t move back ahead until Damonte Dodd scored off an assist from Wells to take a 31-29 lead with 26 seconds left in the first half and that score stood up until the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maryland has won seven straight games, all by 10 points or less, and improved to 10-0 this season in games decided by six points or less. … Maryland coach Mark Turgeon matched his career high win total for a season, which came while coaching Wichita State in 2005-06. … Maryland committed a season-high 27 fouls.