No. 4 Maryland overcomes turnover troubles, beats Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. -- When Maryland wasn’t giving the basketball away to Nebraska, the bigger Terrapins didn’t have difficulty scoring.

It just took the entire first half for them to figure that out.

Sophomore guard Melo Trimble scored 20 points and No. 4 Maryland overcame 18 turnovers, including 13 in the first half, to defeat Nebraska 70-65 on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Nebraska is really good defensively. They’re really fast, they’re really quick,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said in explaining the first-half turnover problems. “We were in some serious foul trouble, we were in some lineups we don’t play a lot. But, man, they’re quick. They’re good defensively. The crowd was in it, and we were a bit discombobulated.”

Trimble committed three turnovers in the first half but made three 3-pointers in the second half to help Maryland (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) win its third conference road game by a single-digit margin.

The Terrapins, with a decisive height advantage, finished with a school-record 13 blocked shots.

“Defensively, we never quit trying to guard,” Turgeon said. “Our post guards were terrific around the rim tonight.”

Senior guard Andrew White scored 19 points to lead Nebraska (12-11, 4-6).

After the Cornhuskers, trailing by three, rebounded a missed free throw with 34.7 seconds to play, White misfired on a guarded 3-pointer with 14 seconds left, and Trimble made two free throws for a five-point lead.

“I’ve never been more confident to shoot a shot in my life,” said White, whose attempt came as the shot clock was close to expiring.

Nebraska has lost three straight since upsetting No. 11 Michigan State on the road and couldn’t overcome 31.8 percent shooting from the field against Maryland.

The Cornhuskers, who had nine steals, converted only nine points off the Maryland turnovers, and blew three transition layups after forcing turnovers.

“Our primary break was not good. We didn’t execute very well,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. “Their length has something to do with it. Their athleticism certainly does. We just didn’t make great decisions. The fact we couldn’t capitalize with our decision-making, with sharing the ball. I think we were just so amped up.”

Sophomore guard Jared Nickens, who entered the game 6 of 36 on 3-pointers in Big Ten games, made three 3-pointers in helping Maryland to a 47-41 lead.

Maryland led 51-47 when Nebraska answered with seven straight points for its first lead of the second half.

“They’re hard to guard,” Turgeon said. “If you watch Nebraska the last three games, they were really loose and scored a lot of points. I was scared about that.”

Nebraska senior forward Shavon Shields, held to 4-of-17 shooting from the field, converted a three-point play. Then Shields and junior guard Tai Webster finished on consecutive strong drives to the basket for a 54-51 Nebraska lead, prompting a Maryland timeout with 8:21 left.

Maryland, behind two Trimble 3-pointers, forced a 57-57 tie and took a 62-58 lead with 4:09 left on two free throws by junior forward Robert Carter.

When Maryland’s lead was cut to one, senior forward Jake Layman made a basket and was fouled, and freshman center Diamond Stone rebounded Layman’s missed free throw for a dunk and a 66-61 lead with 2:10 to play.

Maryland led 29-28 at halftime despite committing 13 turnovers and going 4 of 10 on free throws, including two misses by senior guard Varun Ram with one second left.

“It was amazing we had a one-point lead at half, to be quite honest,” Turgeon said.

The Terrapins held the Huskers without a field goal during a 4:27 stretch and built a 27-21 lead on a transition 3-pointer by Nickens with 6:58 left.

Nebraska responded with seven straight points, including an alley-oop dunk by White on a pass from senior guard Benny Parker, to take a 28-27 lead with 2:44 remaining, the Huskers’ first lead since 14-13 with 13:16 left.

Nebraska contributed to Maryland’s turnover problems with six steals but shot just 28.6 percent from the floor in the first half, including 2 of 11 on 3-pointers.

NOTES: No. 4 Maryland was the highest-ranked team to play in Pinnacle Bank Arena, which is in its third season. It is the highest ranked team that Nebraska has faced anywhere since defeating No. 2 Texas in 2011. ... Nebraska entered the game shooting 48.7 percent from the field in conference games to lead the Big Ten. ... Maryland is the only team in the Big Ten to have five players averaging 10 or more points per game.