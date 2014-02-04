Preview: Maryland at North Carolina

Maryland travels to North Carolina to play the Tar Heels for the final time in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Tuesday night. The Terrapins, who move to the Big Ten Conference on July 1, have lost seven in a row to the Tar Heels and 13 of the last 17 meetings. Carolina defeated the Terps three times last season, including a 62-52 victory in Chapel Hill.

Both teams come in with some momentum after slow starts in ACC action. North Carolina has won four of its last five games, including three consecutive games, since beginning 0-3 in ACC play while Maryland brings a two-game win streak into the contest after losing four of its previous five games. Tar Heels coach Roy Williams and Maryland coach Mark Turgeon are close friends with Turgeon serving as an assistant for four seasons (1988-92) under Williams when he was the head coach at Kansas.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network/ESPN3

ABOUT MARYLAND (13-9, 5-4 ACC): Junior guard Dez Wells (15 per game) leads the Terrapins in scoring and has been hot lately, averaging 19.7 points while shooting 70 percent (19-of-27) over the last three games. Forward Evan Smotrycz (11.6) leads the team in rebounding (6.5) and is 8-of-12 from 3-point range over the last four games. Guard Seth Allen (10.5) is coming off a 16-point, seven-assist, five-rebound performance in a 80-60 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (14-7, 4-4): Sophomore guard Marcus Paige leads the Tar Heels in scoring (16.7) and has connected on 45 3-point attempts. Forward James Michael McAdoo (15 per game) is second in scoring while grabbing a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game. Freshman center Kennedy Meeks (7.6) has grabbed 10 rebounds in each of the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Paige leads the ACC in free throw shooting (91.3 percent).

2. McAdoo has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games and 17 overall this season.

3. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding (41.3 per game) while Maryland is No. 2 (38.2).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 77, Maryland 72