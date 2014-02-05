(Updated: CHANGES lead to say fourth consecutive victory in Para 1)

North Carolina 75, Maryland 63: Marcus Paige scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half and added seven assists to lead the host Tar Heels to their fourth consecutive victory in the final Atlantic Coast Conference regular season meeting with the Big Ten-bound Terrapins.

Brice Johnson finished with 19 points on 8-of-8 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds while James Michael McAdoo added 12 points and eight rebounds for North Carolina (15-7, 5-4 ACC). It was career high against an ACC opponent for Paige, who finished 4-of-7 from 3-point range and had a key four-point play in the second half.

Dez Wells led Maryland (13-10, 5-5) with 18 points while Evan Smotrycz finished with 14 points and Seth Allen added 11 points. Charles Mitchell finished with a game-high 13 rebounds for the Terrapins, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

North Carolina took control from the start, bolting to a 12-0 lead in the first 2 1/2 minutes behind seven points by McAdoo. The Tar Heels, who forced 12 turnovers and had 10 steals before intermission, extended the lead to 19-3 after five minutes, withstood an 18-5 run by the Terrapins to pull away to a 39-27 halftime advantage with Johnson connecting on three jumpers in the final three minutes.

Maryland cut the lead to 54-47 midway through the second but Paige answered with a four-point play when he was fouled by Allen while sinking a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Maryland, which shot 39.3 percent and had 16 turnovers, never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: North Carolina has won eight straight over Maryland and 14 of the last 18 meetings. ... McAdoo scored in double figures for the 15th consecutive game and 18th time this season. ... The Tar Heels, who came into the game No. 1 in the ACC in rebounding, finished with a 40-32 edge on the boards over the Terrapins, who entered the game No. 2.