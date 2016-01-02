Preview: Maryland at Northwestern

A pair of freshmen have garnered major headlines of late for Maryland and Northwestern, two of the top teams in the Big Ten who meet Saturday night. The visiting Terrapins are ranked No. 4 nationally and are winners of six straight, while Northwestern has won its last 10.

Diamond Stone, a 6-11 center, set a Maryland freshman scoring record with 39 points while grabbing 12 rebounds during a 70-64 win over Penn State on Wednesday. He made 19-of-25 foul shots, including four down the stretch, and his 10-of-15 shooting from the floor picked up his teammates who combined for a 9-of-42 night. “Nobody else could find their rhythm,” Maryland alum and broadcaster Walt Williams told reporters. “He basically had to carry the team, and he did that. Down the stretch he made big shots and big free throws.” Northwestern received a big boost from 6-8 center Dererk Pardon, who was scheduled to be red-shirted but was pressed into action since center Alex Olah (12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds) has been lost indefinitely with an ankle injury. Pardon scored 28 points off the bench during an 81-72 win at Nebraska Wednesday, and he also grabbed 12 rebounds during his second collegiate game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT MARYLAND (12-1, 1-0 Big Ten): Stone’s night, which included 32 points after halftime, helped offset a 3-of-15 shooting effort from leading scorer Melo Trimble (14.5 points). Stone (13.3), Robert Carter (12.8), Jake Layman (10.8) and Rasheed Sulaimon (10.1) also average in double figure scoring. The Terrapins, who play three of their next four conference games on the road, are fifth in the country in shooting percentage (51.7) and rank No. 4 in allowing opponents only 25.5 rebounds per game.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (13-1, 1-0): Pardon’s emergence gives the Wildcats a presence in the paint for coach Chris Collins, who told reporters: ”Just an outstanding performance by a young player who we had really high hopes for coming in. We thought we got a gem with him. He was an under-the-radar recruit that we felt had a chance to be really good, and his work ethic and his ability to be ready when called upon like he was when Alex went down was amazing.” Northwestern ranks 26th nationally with a field goal percentage of 48.8 and it holds opponents to 37.8 percent shooting, which ranks 15th nationally. Point guard Bryant McIntosh (team-best 15.9 points per game) had 11 points and eight assists against Nebraska.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern has matched its best start since 1930-31, when it started 12-0 and finished at 16-1

2. Maryland, a 68-67 winner on Jan. 25, 2015, leads the series 2-1.

3. Each team has lost at North Carolina, with Maryland falling 89-81 on Dec. 1 and Northwestern losing 80-69 on Nov. 23.

PREDICTION: Maryland 70, Northwestern 65