Preview: Maryland at Northwestern

Northwestern is coming off one of its biggest victories in program history and the Wildcats can break the school record for wins in a season when they host No. 24 Maryland in a Big Ten game Wednesday night. Northwestern upset then-No. 5 Wisconsin on Sunday, getting a season-high 25 points from Bryant McIntosh in the 66-59 victory that pulled the Wildcats within two games of Maryland with six conference games remaining.

The Terrapins also ended a two-game losing streak by beating Ohio State last weekend 86-77, their highest-scoring point total in conference play. Maryland had fallen from first to third in the conference standings with the back-to-back losses to No. 16 Purdue and Penn State, but remain just a game back of the Badgers with a meeting remaining Sunday at Wisconsin. The Wildcats will be without leading scorer Scottie Lindsey for a fourth straight game, as the 6-5 shooting guard is battling mononucleosis and still hasn't practiced this month. McIntosh has stepped up his performance, scoring 21, 22, 21 and 25 points in the last four games to bump his season average to 14 per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MARYLAND (21-4, 9-3 Big Ten): Northwestern leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense at 38.9 and its determination on that end of the floor should make it even tougher for Maryland leading scorer Melo Trimble to pull out of his shooting slump. Trimble is shooting a combined 16-for-52 from the field in the last four games to bring him down to 43 percent on the season. Trimble had an opportunity to declare for the NBA Draft after last season, but the 6-3 guard decided to improve his stock, something he's failed to accomplish lately.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (19-6, 8-4): McIntosh has been doing more than just scoring for the Wildcats lately. The 6-3 junior point guard also leads the conference in assists at 5.6 a game, a year after breaking the single-season school record with 213, averaging 6.7 a game along the way. He also broke the program's freshman record with 150 assists two years ago and should be extra motivated to beat Maryland for the first time in four career tries.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland G Anthony Cowan had eight turnovers against Iowa on Jan. 19, but has totaled five turnovers in the last six games.

2. Maryland F Justin Jackson is 15-for-25 from 3-point range in seven true road games this season.

3. Northwestern will be trying to beat a ranked team in consecutive games for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 77, Maryland 74