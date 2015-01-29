Preview: Maryland at Ohio State

Maryland is trying to chase down first-place Wisconsin, while host Ohio State is striving to go on a sustained run as the two teams clash in Thursday’s Big Ten contest. The No. 13 Terrapins are a half-game behind the Badgers, and coach Mark Turgeon knows his club has little margin for error to move atop the conference. “Every night is going to be a battle for us because we aren’t a team that can just show up and beat teams,” Turgeon told reporters.

The Buckeyes are in the middle of the pack but are feeling giddy about their odds of moving up after knocking off Indiana on Sunday. “We’re doing anything we can to get to the top,” point guard Shannon Scott told reporters. “We want that No. 1 spot, so if that means beating big teams like this to do so, then we have to do it.” Ohio State coach Thad Matta termed the victory as “a step in the right direction” and is eager to see how his squad follows up the performance.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MARYLAND (18-3, 6-2 Big Ten): The Terrapins are coming off a lackluster 68-67 victory over Northwestern on Sunday, a contest in which they needed to make a late charge and won the game when wing Dez Wells tipped in the decisive basket with 1.4 seconds remaining. “It just shows our character, our true character as a team,” Wells told reporters. “We stuck with it, we believed and we knew we could make it happen.” Wells is averaging 13.6 points, third on the squad behind guard Melo Trimble (16.3) and forward Jake Layman (14.3 points, team-leading 6.9 rebounds).

ABOUT OHIO STATE (16-5, 5-3): Freshman forward Jae’Sean Tate scored a career-best 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting in the win over Indiana and is becoming more comfortable with playing at the college level. “At first coming in in the summer, it was difficult, just trying to find out where you fit in and trying to execute your role,” Tate, who is averaging 7.4 points, told reporters. “Throughout the course of this season, I’ve begun to feel more comfortable and my game has been taking off from there.” Freshman guard D’Angelo Russell continues to excel and leads the team in scoring (19.4), rebounds (5.2) and 3-point baskets (60) while averaging 5.1 assists, second to Scott’s 6.7.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State holds a 4-2 series lead over the Terrapins, including a 76-60 victory last season.

2. Trimble had 27 points against Northwestern for his fifth 20-point outing of the campaign.

3. Russell has scored more than 20 points in four consecutive games and seven of the last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 72, Maryland 70