Preview: Maryland at Ohio State

After losing to No. 11 Michigan State on Jan. 23, Maryland bouncedback in a big way and defeated No. 4 Iowa, snapping the Hawkeyes’ nine-game winning streak onThursday. The No. 7 Terrapins travel to Columbus on Sunday to take on an Ohio State teamthat has not forgotten what happened last time the two teams played on Jan. 16 – a 100-65Maryland win.

Followingthe loss to the Spartans, coach Mark Turgeon gave the Terrapins two daysoff before focusing on how to beat the Hawkeyes, and the strategy paid off. Marylandforwards Robert Carter Jr. and Jake Layman were physical and held NationalPlayer of the Year candidate Jarrod Uthoff (2-of-13) to his worst game of theseason. The Terrapins’ offense did just enough as Turgeon told reporters, “It wasn’t always pretty, but we playedhard and we competed. Everybody that cares about Maryland basketball was in apanic, but we weren‘t. We didn’t overreact. You could tell our guys were reallyready to compete.” The Buckeyes’ roller-coaster season is back on theupswing after a second straight win, a 68-63 overtime road victory againstIllinois.

TV:1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUTMARYLAND (18-3, 7-2 Big Ten): Maryland is the only team in the Big Ten to havefive players -- Melo Trimble (14.3), Carter (13.4), Diamond Stone (13.0), Layman (10.7) and Rasheed Sulaimon (10.6) -- to average double digits inscoring. Stone, a freshman, has recorded double figures in 14 of his past 17contests and leads the Terps in scoring in Big Ten play, averaging 15.3points per game with a .623 field-goal percentage. Trimble, the team’s leading scorer and the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year scored only eight points in 27 minutes in the win over Ohio State earlier this month.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (14-8, 6-3): Sophomore center Trevor Thompson,playing in his first season since transferring from Virginia Tech, came off thebench, scored a career-high 16 points by making all seven of his shots and helpedthe Buckeyes outrebound Illinois 51-34 to keep Ohio State undefeated when theytie or win the battle on the glass. Even though the Buckeyes’ defense falteredlate against Illinois – they blew a 12-point lead with six minutes to go – Ohio Statestill held the Illini to 32.1 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyondthe arc. Their tenacity on defense and hard work on the boards lifted theBuckeyes to a win that led coach Thad Matta to tell reporters, “I preached fortwo days coming over here that we had to get off to a good start. Give our guyscredit: I thought they did a nice job of staying with it, fighting and reallylocking down the defense and it kind of ignited our offense.”

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State’s KeitaBates-Diop scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds versus Illinois to record his fourthdouble-double of the season.

2. Maryland is 10-1 when Sulaimon scores indouble figures.

3. Carter has scored in double figures in 18 of 21 games andagainst Iowa had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

PREDICTION: Maryland 93, Ohio State 74