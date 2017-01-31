Preview: Maryland at Ohio State

While it was an upsetting time last week for many Top 25 teams, Maryland calmly extended its winning streak to six games in moving up six spots to No. 17 entering Tuesday’s visit to Ohio State. The Terrapins sit tied with Wisconsin atop the conference standings and have won 19 of their first 21 after Saturday’s victory at Minnesota to match their best start in program history.

The keys to Maryland’s success this season have been two-fold: the brilliance of guard Melo Trimble – named Monday as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year – and contributions from a trio of freshmen. The Buckeyes are struggling again after winning a pair of conference games, losing two of the past three following Saturday’s 85-72 defeat at Iowa. Ohio State’s streak of 11 consecutive seasons of winning at least 10 conference games is in serious trouble; the Buckeyes must finish 7-2 to extend the run. The Buckeyes are 11-3 at home this season and lead the nation in homecourt victories (132) since 2009-10.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MARYLAND (19-2, 7-1 Big Ten): Freshman forward Justin Jackson led the way Saturday with a career-high 28 points – hitting all five of his 3-point attempts – and pulling down 10 rebounds. Jackson, Kevin Huerter and Anthony Cowan are averaging 35.6 points, 15.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists in five road games this season. Trimble averages 17.1 points per game (sixth in the conference) and recorded a season-high nine assists against Minnesota.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (13-9, 3-6): Five Buckeyes average in double figures scoring, led by junior forward Jae’Sean Tate’s 14 points per game on 54.8 percent shooting from the field. Junior center Trevor Thompson has recorded seven double-doubles and is averaging 10.5 points and 9.2 rebounds despite playing just 22.6 minutes per contest. The Buckeyes gave up 26 points on layups and 30 points on 3-pointers during a shaky defensive effort Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Tate is 56 points and seven rebounds from reaching 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

2. The Terrapins scored a season-best 59 points in the second half against Minnesota, their highest-scoring half since 2005.

3. Maryland has won four league games in a row, its longest streak since 2006-07.

PREDICTION: Maryland 76, Ohio State 63