Preview: Maryland at Oklahoma State

No. 18 Maryland is doing all it can to prepare for its first foray into the Big Ten by playing a strong non-conference schedule, which includes Sunday’s game at Oklahoma State. The Terrapins will have had eight days off leading up to their first true road game of the season against a Cowboys team that has won nine straight at home. “Hopefully we’ll play well,” head coach Mark Turgeon told the media. “It’s a step we have to make. It’s hard to win on the road.”

As if playing against a strong Oklahoma State team isn’t enough, the Terrapins will need to buck some serious history if they are going to come away with a victory. Since 1987, the Cowboys are 192-4 in non-conference home games, including 48-2 under current head coach Travis Ford, who had nothing but praise for Maryland. “It’s a great test for our team to see where we are heading into conference play,” Ford told the media. “Very talented basketball team. It will probably be our toughest game to this point. This is obviously like a Big 12-type battle.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MARYLAND (10-1): The loss of senior Dez Wells to a broken wrist Nov. 25 has put added pressure on junior Jake Layman and freshman Melo Trimble, and the duo has responded. Layman has put up 16.6 points and five rebounds per game over the last six games while Trimble has averaged 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over that same span. “He really understands the game. I love the pace he plays at,” Ford told reporters of Trimble. “He seems to play with a little more maturity than a typical freshman. He’s very, very talented.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (9-1): While Ford knows what he has in his starters, particularly Le‘Bryan Nash, Phil Forte, Michael Cobbins and Anthony Hickey Jr., he would like to see a reserve step up and claim some extra minutes. “I‘m looking for someone to jump up and say ‘Hey give me the 15-20 minutes,'” Ford told reporters. “I‘m playing 10 or 11 guys, and I can’t tell you after our top four guys, who it’s going to be.” Led by Jeffrey Carroll, Ford has six bench players averaging between 12.2 and 17.8 minutes and another that logs 10.9 minutes per game.

TIP-INS

1. Trimble leads all of Division I in free throws made with 78 in 87 attempts.

2. Maryland’s lone loss came at home to No. 5 Virginia, while Oklahoma State’s lone blemish came at South Carolina.

3. Nash, who averages 17.7 points, has scored in double figures in all nine games that he has played.

PREDICTION: Maryland 73, Oklahoma State 69