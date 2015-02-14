Preview: Maryland at Penn State

Perhaps the biggest obstacle facing No. 19 Maryland when it visits Penn State on Saturday is a letdown, but the Terrapins should know better after narrowly defeating the Nittany Lions 64-58 on Feb. 4. Maryland is coming off an exciting 68-66 victory over Indiana on Wednesday - improving to 15-1 at home - but has lost its last three road games by a combined 59 points. Even though the Terrapins have alternated wins and losses over their last seven games, coach Mark Turgeon is pleased.

“We have been practicing great for about 10 days now, and eventually it will click during our games,‘’ Turgeon told reporters Wednesday after Maryland survived a pair of Yogi Ferrell misses in the final seconds. ”We are just trying to make it a good year rather than a mediocre year, and our guys are doing that.” Penn State lost 75-55 at No. 21 Ohio State on Wednesday for its third setback in four games, but the Nittany Lions have won their last two at home. The Terrapins’ Jon Graham (2.8 points), a transfer from Penn State, scored 16 in the first meeting - his first game against his former team.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MARYLAND (20-5, 8-4 Big Ten): Turgeon said it felt like the world was going to end after Sunday’s 71-55 loss at Iowa, but “the kids are resilient. They stepped up and got another close win for us.” Leading the way are freshman guard Melo Trimble (team-high 15.5 points per game) and senior swingman Dez Wells (14.2), who scored 18 points apiece against Indiana, while junior forward Jake Layman (13.6 points, team-most 6.7 rebounds) added 14 points and seven rebounds. The Terrapins are tied for second in the conference - 2 1/2 games behind No. 4 Wisconsin - and will play three straight at home, beginning Thursday against Nebraska.

ABOUT PENN STATE (15-10, 3-9): Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers told reporters, “I saw us get deflated - I haven’t seen that all year” after falling behind 12-0 and never getting closer than eight against Ohio State. Senior guard D.J. Newbill averages Big Ten bests of 20.7 points and 36.9 minutes played after scoring 16 and shooting 5-for-13 from the field versus the Buckeyes, while junior forward Brandon Taylor (10 points, 5.7 rebounds) is the only other player averaging double figures in scoring. Penn State is in a stretch of three straight games against ranked opponents with Wisconsin invading State College, Pa., on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. Layman is one of five players in the Big Ten in the top 16 in scoring and rebounding, where he is fourth.

2. Penn State has held seven consecutive opponents below their season average in scoring, but are 3-4 in those games.

3. The Terrapins (309 turnovers, 279 assists) and Nittany Lions (328, 250) are two of four teams in the Big Ten who have more turnovers than assists.

PREDICTION: Maryland 64, Penn State 58