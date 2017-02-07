Maryland lost ground in the Big Ten race when a seven-game winning streak was halted and the No. 22 Terrapins look to bounce back as they visit Penn State on Tuesday. Maryland's 73-72 loss to Purdue on Saturday dropped it one game behind Wisconsin in the conference race and they now tackle the Nittany Lions, who have dropped five of their last six games.

The Terrapins owned a 12-point second-half lead at home and the collapse became complete when Purdue's Carsen Edwards made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left. "It's a quick turnaround on the road," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters. "We have to bounce back. ... We were one possession away. We know we did some good things. We just have to play a little smarter than we did." The Terrapins are 6-0 in true road games while Penn State also is coming off a disappointing result as it suffered a 70-68 home loss against Rutgers on Saturday. "I was kind of in disbelief that we let opportunities slip through our hands again," Nittany Lions freshman guard Tony Carr said. "We had great opportunities during the season but we just let another one slip through our hands so it was a big letdown to lose that game and just a bad feeling."

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MARYLAND (20-3, 8-2 Big Ten): Junior guard Melo Trimble has been a force with 12 straight double-digit performances and his 22-point outing against Purdue was his fifth 20-point effort during the stretch. Trimble averages a team-best 17.2 points and freshman forward Justin Jackson (11.3) and freshman guard Anthony Cowan (10.6) also average in double digits. Senior center Damonte Dodd (team-high 35 blocks) appears fully recovered from a knee injury and has three or more rejections in eight of the 16 games in which he has played.

ABOUT PENN STATE (12-12, 4-7): Carr (12.2) is one of four double-digit scorers, led by junior guard Shep Garner (13 per game) and complemented by junior forward Payton Banks (11.5) and freshman forward Lamar Stevens (11.4). Banks and Garner share the Big Ten lead with 63 3-pointers and the Nittany Lions also lead the conference in turnovers forced at 15.5 per game. Carr averages four assists per game but he delivered 14 against Indiana last Wednesday to tie for second most in a game in school history.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland won the past four meetings.

2. Penn State F Mike Watkins is averaging 11 points (15-of-22 shooting) and 9.3 rebounds over the last three contests.

3. Cowan is 9-of-32 shooting - with misses on all 10 3-point attempts -- over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Maryland 74, Penn State 69