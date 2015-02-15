Maryland freshman Trimble sparks Terps to win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Maryland’s freshman guard was perfect down the stretch. Penn State’s senior guard wasn’t perfect enough.

The No. 19 Terrapins had just two field goals during the final 10 minutes of Saturday night’s game against Penn State, but the Terrapins did enough work at the free-throw line to break a three-game road losing streak, to defeat the Nittany Lions 76-73 in State College, Pa.

Guard Dez Wells had 22 points, including seven during a 22-8 Maryland run that opened the second half. MeloTrimble, a freshman guard, finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists and was a perfect 12 of 12 at the free-throw line.

“He plays like a seventh-year senior,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said of Trimble.

Maryland (21-5, 9-4 Big Ten) made eight of its first 10 shots from the field in the second half and led 55-42 with just under 14 minutes left before Penn State (15-11, 3-10) surged back to take a 62-60 lead on a dunk by forward Ross Travis with 7:52 left.

Of the Terrapins’ final 16 points, all were scored by Wells, Trimble or forward Jake Layman, and all but four of them came at the free-throw line. Maryland was 21 of 26 at the stripe.

Penn State, which had its three-game home winning streak snapped, got 25 points and four assists from senior guard D.J. Newbill, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, and 17 from sophomore guard Geno Thorpe.

But Newbill had some crucial misses at the free-throw line down the stretch, including the front end of a 1-and-1 with just over four minutes left, and, shortly after stripping the ball from Wells, turned it over with 32 seconds left and his team down 72-70.

It was the possession before that, though, that had Penn State coach Patrick Chambers hot under the collar during and after the game.

Maryland led 70-68 when Penn State guard Geno Thorpe made a drive from the right wing. Penn State center Jordan Dickerson looked to be dragged down by Maryland’s Evan Smotrycz but was instead whistled for an offensive foul, his fifth of the game.

“That is the worst call I have ever seen in my entire life,” Chambers said. “But, we gotta take the refs out of the game, and we didn‘t.”

On the next possession, Trimble made an acrobatic layup to push the lead to 72-68, and although he was injured on the play and Richard Pack had to shoot the free throw he earned and missed, the damage had been done.

Trimble, who didn’t have a field goal in the teams’ first meeting two weeks ago, connected on two free throws to push the lead to 74-70, and after Newbill drained a 3-pointer, the freshman again hit two free throws with 13 seconds left. Newbill’s 3-point try with two seconds remaining went off the back iron.

Maryland improved to 8-0 in games decided by seven points or fewer. Penn State, meanwhile, has now lost six Big Ten games by six points or fewer.

“These kids are playing their butts off. They’re competing,” Chambers said. “These are tough to swallow. The moral victories are no longer here.”

Maryland shot 49 percent from the field and connected on 9 of 19 3-point tries. The Terrapins had eight first-half turnovers but just three in the second half.

Layman had 13 points and three 3-pointers.

Penn State checked in at 42 percent from the field and made 9 of 21 3-pointers. The Nittany Lions had only two first-half turnovers but five in the second half and three in the final five minutes.

Forward Brandon Taylor scored 11 points for the Nittany Lions.

Thorpe had 12 first-half points as Penn State took a one-point lead at intermission. After going scoreless in the previous game at Ohio State, he was 5 of 8 from the field and had two 3-pointers.

Newbill had nine points in the first half for the Nittany Lions, who shot 40 percent from the field but had 13 more attempts than the Terrapins.

Wells was 3 of 3 from both the field and the free-throw line and had nine points at the half for Maryland, which also got eight points from Trimble.

The Terrapins shot 48 percent from the field in the half and made 4 of 8 3-point attempts but had eight turnovers and failed to collect an offensive rebound in the half.

The Nittany Lions, who had won their previous three home games, took their largest lead of the half at 33-27 on a jumper by Thorpe with 2:22 left in the half. Maryland tied it again, though, on a strong drive by Wells, who made his free throw after being fouled with 16 seconds left.

Travis made one of two free throws with 1.7 seconds left in the opening half.

NOTES: Maryland was 5-4 in road games this season entering Saturday night and had lost its last three road games by an average of 19.7 points. ... The Terrapins are now 8-0 in games decided by seven points or fewer this season. ... Penn State senior G D.J. Newbill, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, has reached double figures in 100 of his 123 career games heading into Saturday night.