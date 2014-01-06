Preview: Maryland at Pittsburgh

Maryland has jumped out to an early lead in the ACC by taking care of business and defeating a pair of foes that have sported losing league records over the past two seasons. The Terrapins get a chance to prove their fast start is for real on Monday when they hit the road to face new conference rival Pittsburgh. With wins against Boston College on the road on Dec. 12 and Georgia Tech at home on Saturday, Maryland is 2-0 in the ACC for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

The Terrapins will be hard-pressed to continue their early run of success against the Panthers, who overcame an inauspicious introduction to the ACC with a second-half rally at North Carolina State on Saturday. Pittsburgh, which grabbed its first league victory since leaving the Big East in July, has won 11 straight at home and is 189-22 all-time at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers’ formula for success hasn’t changed with their conference affiliation as they rank 10th in the country in scoring defense.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MARYLAND (10-5, 2-0 ACC): The Terrapins recorded six turnovers Saturday – the fewest they have committed since losing to Michigan State in the second round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament and underscoring Seth Allen’s impact on the team following his two-month absence due to a broken left foot. “We can put in a lot of different players at once. Having (Allen) back and us growing as a team is why we’re playing so well,” guard Nick Faust said. Faust has averaged 16 points since Allen’s return, seven more he did over the first 12 games.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (13-1, 1-0): After having their toughness questioned by coach Jamie Dixon, Lamar Patterson and Talib Zanna scored 26 of their 37 points in the second half Saturday. The duo combined to go 9-for-12 from the field, enabling the Panthers to record 26 of their 34 points inside the paint as part of 63 percent effort from the field over the final 20 minutes. Freshmen Michael Young. Josh Newkirk and Jamel Artis accounted for 10 of the Panthers’ first 15 points against the Wolfpack and finished with 24 points overall.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh’s rally from a 15-point deficit Saturday was its largest such comeback since overcoming a 16-point margin against Duke at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20, 2008.

2. The Terrapins are 3-0 since Allen’s return, winning each game by double figures.

3. The Panthers recorded a season-high 13 steals against the Wolfpack.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 68, Maryland 62