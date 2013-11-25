Preview: Maryland vs. Providence

Tyler Harris has made a name for himself in the U.S. Virgin Islands as Providence enters the championship game of the Paradise Jam tournament on Monday against Maryland. The Friars have three players with at least 900 career points on their roster, but the North Carolina State transfer has led the way in each of the team’s two wins at this event. Harris posted a career-high 22 points Sunday, scoring eight of his team’s final 10 points to hold off a late charge by La Salle.

Although Providence has overcome double-digit deficits in both games, another rally could prove difficult against the Terrapins. Maryland, which has outscored its opponents by a combined 30 points in the second half of the tournament, has limited Marist and Northern Iowa to 32.7 percent shooting en route to two double-digit victories. The Terrapins are competing for their first regular-season tournament crown since winning the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in 2006.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MARYLAND (3-2): Evan Smotrycz, who was inserted in the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Marist on Friday night, scored 17 of Maryland’s season-high 47 points in the second half. Despite matching a career high with 20 points, the Michigan transfer was quick to deflect praise to Nick Faust after he posted 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. “This was the best game that I have ever seen (Faust) play,” Smotrycz said. “He played so hard and really gave us a boost tonight.”

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (6-0): Coach Ed Cooley and several of his players dealt with flu-like symptoms in Sunday’s victory, but Cooley appeared to blame himself for the team’s slow start as he attempted to counter the Explorers’ three-guard attack. “Our zone (defense) started off slow; we’re a man-to-man team and that’s what we got to get to,” Cooley said. The Friars continued their torrid pace at the foul line by going 20-of-21 against La Salle and have converted 107 of their 129 free-throw attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Providence has matched its best start since 1990 and will try to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 1988.

2. The Terrapins have recorded eight or more steals in four straight games.3. Friars F LaDontae Henton, who was held to a season-low six points against La Salle, is 13 points shy of becoming the 46th player in school history to score 1,000 for his career.

PREDICTION: Providence 74, Maryland 71