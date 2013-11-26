Maryland 56, Providence 52: Evan Smotrycz scored 13 points and matched a career high with 11 rebounds as the Terrapins survived a huge second-half rally by the Friars to capture the Paradise Jam tournament title in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Dez Wells, who hit a pair of late insurance free throws, was named the tournament’s most valuable player after scoring 38 points in three games – including 13 in the title game. Maryland (4-2) claimed its first regular-season tournament crown since winning the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in 2006.

Bryce Cotton scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the second half for Providence (6-1), which failed in its attempt to win its first seven games for the first time since 1988. LaDontae Henton and Tyler Harris chipped in 10 points apiece.

Despite missing 14 of its first 17 shots, Providence pulled to within 21-19 with just under eight minutes remaining in the first half following a pair of free throws from Cotton. The Friars converted one more field goal before the break and Smotrycz hit a jumper to key a half-ending 12-2 surge that left the Terrapins with a 12-point advantage.

Providence’s shooting woes continued well into the second half – managing only a jumper from Henton over the first 7:58 – and fell behind by as many as 19 before getting 15 points from Cotton during a 26-9 run. Wells answered a four-point play by Cotton with a floater and sank two free throws with 22 seconds remaining as Maryland held on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maryland won its 29th regular-season tournament championship and improved to 111-51 all-time at such events. … Providence shot a season-worst 27.1 percent, including a season-low 18.8 percent beyond the arc. … The Terrapins held their three opponents at this event to 30.7 percent shooting.