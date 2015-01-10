Preview: Maryland at Purdue

No. 9 Maryland looks to get back on the winning track when it visits Purdue on Saturday. The Terrapins rattled off seven consecutive victories to move into the Top 10 for the first time since 2003 before falling 64-57 to Illinois on Wednesday, their first conference defeat since joining the Big Ten. “We’ve been listening to everybody telling us how good we are,” coach Mark Turgeon told reporters. “Maybe this will refocus us and we’ll play better on Saturday.”

The Boilermakers were feeling good about themselves after winning back-to-back games to open Big Ten play for the first time since the 2011-12 season, but dropped a 62-55 decision to No. 4 Wisconsin on Wednesday. Purdue hopes to beat its first ranked opponent and improve to 8-2 at Mackey Arena. “We have another big one coming up and it’s going to take 40 minutes,” senior guard Jon Octeus told reporters. “We can’t lose to Maryland or any other team at home.”

TV: 2:30 p.m ET, BTN

ABOUT MARYLAND (14-2, 2-1): Freshman sensation Melo Trimble scored a team-high 17 points with five rebounds and four assists versus the Fighting Illini to finish in double figures for the 13th straight game. Jake Layman was the only other Terrapin player to hit double figures as he went 4-of-6 from the floor en route to 10 points. The Terrapins were limited to a season-low 57 points on 36.5 percent shooting, with Evan Smotrycz managing two points on a 0-of-6 performance from the field.

ABOUT PURDUE (10-6, 2-1): Octeus led the way with a season-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the Badgers, and he’s scored in double figures in five straight games after being held to nine or fewer points in his previous seven. Vince Edwards - named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time - was held to four points and missed four of six attempts from the floor in the loss to Wisconsin. Kendall Stephens (10.8 points) came into that contest as the Boilermakers’ leading scorer, but was limited to seven points in 12 minutes due to foul trouble.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland has held its last three opponents under 37 percent shooting.

2. Purdue is 9-1 when holding opponents to 69 or fewer points.

3. Trimble is shooting 87.9 percent on free throws and has finished perfect from the stripe five times.

PREDICTION: Maryland 74, Purdue 70