Maryland bounces back, beats Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Saturday’s game between no. 11 Maryland and Purdue featured two teams fresh off Big Ten Conference road losses.

Purdue lost Wednesday at No. 4 Wisconsin, and the Terrapins were beaten Wednesday at unranked Illinois.

Maryland relied on its defense to recover from the loss at Illinois and escaped Saturday with a 69-60 victory at Purdue.

“This was something we had to have,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said of his team’s first-ever visit to Mackey Arena.

“I was really proud of my group. I thought defensively, we were dialed in most of the game. We guarded smart, and we helped in the post. Once we decided to compete on the boards a little bit better, we got control of the game.”

After the tough loss at Wisconsin, Purdue did not get the bounce-back victory it was looking for, losing its 13th consecutive game against a ranked opponent.

While Purdue outrebounded Maryland, 38-31, the second-half total was 16 apiece.

The Terrapins limited the Boilermakers to 21 field goals in 57 shots (36.8 percent).

“It was a tough shooting night,” said Purdue sophomore guard Kendall Stephens, who led the Boilermakers (10-7, 2-2 in the Big Ten) with 14 points. “Shots that would normally go just wouldn‘t.”

The game was tied, 26-26 at halftime, but Maryland used a 13-6 run to take the lead for good, 42-36, with 11:46 remaining.

Forward Jake Layman led four Terrapins in double figures with 14 points, and forward Dez Wells scored 13 for Maryland (15-2, 3-1).

“All we ever hear is how physical the Big Ten is,” Layman said. “We’ve won three out of our first four Big Ten games, two of them on the road. This is huge for us going down the line.”

Maryland freshman guard Melo Trimble, who entered the game averaging 16.3 points, recorded 11 points but struggled from the field, shooting only 1-for-7 (14.3 percent).

“In the second half of the Illinois game, we just let down and lost some confidence,” Trimble said. “For us to bounce back in a game like this, it really gave us some confidence.”

Layman added eight rebounds for the Terrapins, and senior guard Richaud Pack had 11 points.

Both teams struggled to convert on the offensive end, falling short of their respective season averages. After making 4-of-7 shots to start, Maryland shot only 3-of-17 to close the first half.

Much of the game was determined by free throws. The Terrapins visited the foul line early and often, shooting 27-of-31 (87.1 percent).

“We got behind too many plays,” Purdue coach Matt painter said. “When you get behind too many plays, you normally end up fouling.”

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon was issued a technical foul with 2:07 left in the first half, resulting in two made free throws by Kendall Stephens, and a brief 24-21 lead for the Boilermakers. This followed a Purdue free throw, converting a three-point play.

Centers A.J. Hammons and Isaac Haas combined for 12 points and 13 rebounds, as well as three blocked shots, against a physical Maryland interior.

“They were very physical,” Layman said of the two Purdue big men. “(Boxing out) was a challenge, but in the second half we did a good job with it.”

NOTES: The Boilermakers sported an alternate, gray home uniform for the first time in the 2014-15 season. ... For the third straight game, Purdue started guards Raphael Davis, Stephens and Jon Octeus, forward Vince Edwards and center Issac Haas. ... The Terrapins entered the game holding opponents to a conference-low 36.9 percent shooting. ... Earlier in the week, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon announced the addition of 6-foot-9 forward Ivan Bender, a native of Bosnia and Herzegovina. ... The Terrapins entered the game averaging 28.4 defensive rebounds per game, tied with Michigan State for most in the Big Ten. ... Maryland’s No. 11 ranking is its highest since February 2003, when it was ranked No. 8. ... Maryland returns home to face Rutgers (9-7, 1-2) on Wednesday. Purdue visits Penn State (12-4, 0-3) next Saturday.