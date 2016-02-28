No. 20 Purdue slips past No. 10 Maryland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- With one of college basketball’s best front lines, No. 20 Purdue has been seeking perimeter balance to complement the scoring of 7-footers A.J. Hammons and Isaac Haas and 6-9 Caleb Swanigan.

The Boilermakers got it at the perfect time on Saturday, when sophomore shooting guard Dakota Mathias contributed a career-best-tying 17 points in support of Hammons’ 19, and Purdue held off a late charge from No. 10 Maryland for an 83-79 victory in Mackey Arena.

“I made some shots, obviously, and that stretches the defense,” said non-starter Mathias, who made 7 of 10 field-goal attempts, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. “What we have been looking for all year is that consistency from the outside. When that happens, they’ve got to honor it. That gives more room down there for A.J. to work.”

Hammons, who also made 7 of 10 shots, said he will take credit for Mathias’ breakout game.

“I gave him a pep talk before the game,” Hammons said. “I told him to shoot it and to stop passing it.”

Senior guard Rapheal Davis and sophomore forward Vince Edwards each sank two pressure-packed free throws during the final 23.1 seconds, allowing the Boilermakers to survive 15 turnovers and Maryland’s 22-8 advantage in points scored as the direct result of turnovers.

Related Coverage Preview: Maryland at Purdue

The Boilermakers (22-7, 10-6) had a 74-64 lead with less than four minutes to play, but Maryland (23-6, 11-5) used full-court pressure defense to tie at 76 with 2:12 remaining on a layup from forward Jake Layman.

Purdue then outscored the Terrapins 7-3 in the final 1:49 for its second victory against a Top 10 opponent in the past 18 days. The Boilermakers beat No. 6 Michigan State on Feb. 9.

Davis and Edwards each scored 11 and Swanigan had 10. Purdue is 13-0 when Davis scores 10 points or more.

Point guard Melo Trimble led the Terrapins with 19, center Diamond Stone scored 18 and Layman had 15.

“The difference in the game was that we couldn’t rebound, and they could,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said, noting that Purdue out rebounded the Terrapins, 41-22, including 19-9 on the offensive end. “I thought our first-shot defense was good enough to win. You never like losing, but Purdue is really good in this building.”

Purdue now is 16-1 in Mackey Arena this season, trying the school single-season record for home victories. Only Iowa has beaten the Boilermakers this season on Keady Court.

Getting 12 points from Mathias, Purdue led 44-39 at halftime, although the Boilermakers enjoyed a 16-point advantage only 7:58 into the game.

“Dakota played extremely well today, and when he and A.J. don’t rush things and keep it simple, good things are going to happen,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We got a little passive late and turned the ball over against their pressure, but we found a way to win. We played awfully well to build those double-digit leads.”

Purdue shot 57.6 percent (19 of 33) during the opening 20 minutes and outrebounded the Terrapins 21-9. Stone had 10 first-half points for Maryland, which shot 45.2 percent (14 of 31).

Two free throws from Trimble cut the Purdue advantage to 31-29 with 4:35 remaining, but Edwards’ layup put the Boilermakers ahead 33-29.

Consecutive baskets from Stone pulled Maryland to within 27-21 with 7:49 to play in the first half.

Trailing by 16 less than eight minutes into the game, the Terrapins got a 7-0 burst, including a 3-pointer from guard Jared Nickens to trim the Purdue lead to 24-15.

A 12-0 run that included a 3-pointer from Mathias pushed the Boilermakers into a 24-8 lead with 12:31 left in the half.

With Hammons scoring seven in the first 3:01, Purdue raced to a 14-8 lead, getting 3-pointers from Hammons and Davis. Maryland got early 3-pointers from Layman and Sulaimon.

NOTES: Including its four-point victory on Feb. 20 against Michigan, Maryland came to Purdue 20-3 over the past two seasons in games decided by six points or less, best among Division I teams. ... Terrapins G Rasheed Sulaimon had his first career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a Feb. 6 victory against Purdue in College Park, Md. ... In their only other trip to Purdue, Maryland defeated the Boilermakers 69-60 on Jan. 10, 2015. ... Purdue has won at least 20 games in eight of coach Matt Painter’s 11 seasons at his alma mater. ... The Boilermakers are 13-0 when senior G Rapheal Davis scores 10 points or more. ... Of Purdue’s first 21 victories, 18 have been decided by 10 points or more. ... In its seven losses, Purdue opponents have scored 70 points as the result of Boilermaker turnovers. The Boilermakers were outscored by 59 total points in those defeats.