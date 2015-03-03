Preview: Maryland at Rutgers

With the Big Ten tournament right around the corner, No. 9 Maryland appears to be peaking at the right time. The Terrapins have won five straight games and have an excellent chance to extend that streak when they visit last-place Rutgers on Tuesday. The Scarlet Knights enter this contest having dropped 12 straight games - a run that began with an eight-point loss at Maryland on Jan. 14.

This is the home finale for the Scarlet Knights, who will honor senior guard Myles Mack - the team leader in points, assists and steals - prior to the game. Maryland played its home finale on Saturday, topping Michigan 66-56 behind 19 points from standout freshman Melo Trimble and 13 from senior Dez Wells. “We still have a lot more basketball to play,” Wells told reporters. “I think a lot of things have helped this team. Just the leadership ... everybody’s commitment to doing the right thing and trying to make themselves better and make this team better. That’s had a lot to do with our success.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MARYLAND (24-5, 12-4 ACC): The Terrapins, in their first season as members of the Big Ten, have an outside chance of catching Wisconsin for a share of the regular-season title, although they would need to win their final two games at Rutgers and Nebraska while hoping the Badgers go 0-2 this week. Trimble (16.2 points), Wells (15) and versatile forward Jake Layman (13.2) give Maryland a balanced three-headed scoring attack, although nobody else on the team averages more than 6.4 points. Wells has scored in double figures in nine straight games and shot at least 50 percent from the floor in seven of those contests.

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-19, 2-14): It seems like an eternity ago that the Scarlet Knights knocked off league-leading Wisconsin on Jan. 11, as they have not won since and watched their defense totally implode over the last three games. Offense has generally been the biggest issue for Rutgers this season as the team ranks 337th in scoring entering the week, but over the last three contests the Scarlet Knights have given up 81 points to Iowa, 84 to Indiana and 92 to Purdue. Mack averages a team-high 13.8 points but has made 17-of-51 (33.3 percent) from the field over the last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Wells scored 17 points while Layman registered 12 points and 13 rebounds in Maryland’s 73-65 triumph versus Rutgers earlier this year.

2. Maryland has scored more than 70 points only once in its last 10 games.

3. Rutgers set a season high for points in Thursday’s 92-85 loss to Purdue. Kadeem Jack led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds and is seeking back-to-back double-doubles for the first time this season.

PREDICTION: Maryland 63, Rutgers 61