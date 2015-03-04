EditorsNote: headline fix

Maryland tops Rutgers for sixth straight win

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The No. 10 Maryland Terrapins, picked for 10th place in the preseason Big Ten conference poll, assured themselves of a second place finish after Tuesday’s 60-50 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Louis Brown Athletic Center.

The (25-5, 13-4 Big Ten), winners of six straight, trail No. 6 Wisconsin in the conference standings. Maryland travels to Nebraska on Sunday to close out the regular season. The Badgers are at Minnesota on Thursday and at Ohio State on Sunday.

Maryland is ranked in the AP Top 10 for the first time since it was No. 8 in the Feb. 3, 2003, poll.

Playing in its first season in the Big Ten, coach Mark Turgeon’s team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in four seasons.

”It (second place) means a lot,“ said Turgeon. ”I started thinking about it after the Michigan game (last Saturday), but I tried not to let my team know.

“We’ve battled. It’s a long season. The grind is unbelievable.”

Swingman Dez Wells led the Terrapins with his first double-double of the campaign. He scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Forward Jake Layman added 14 points, and freshman guard Melo Trimble scored 10 points despite shooting 3-for-13 from the floor.

Center Greg Lewis led Rutgers with 14 points, and he also hauled in seven rebounds. Senior guard Myles Mack, a four-year starter, tossed in eight points in his final home game. Rutgers forward Kadeem Jack grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds.

Rutgers (10-20, 2-15) lost its 13th game in a row, the second-longest skid in school history. The Scarlet Knights lost 16 consecutive games in 1987-88.

“We’re on a streak that I try not to think about,” said Rutgers coach Eddie Jordan. “I‘m concerned about my team and what we need to do to get better.”

The Scarlet Knights close out their first regular season in the Big Ten at Michigan on Saturday. The only conference victories for Rutgers were against Wisconsin and Penn State.

Rutgers was able to get within 53-50 on a Lewis tip-in with two minutes left, but Maryland scored the final seven points, six from the foul line.

”Our effort was great,“ Jordan said. ”We had to play perfect basketball and we didn‘t, but we gave great effort.

“From a talent level, we have to get better. We’re playing great teams in this conference with good players that can pick you apart. They see the reads and the breakdowns.”

The Scarlet Knights battled back from an 11-point deficit with 13:39 remaining to tie it at 45-45 on Mack’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with six minutes to play. The Terrapins countered with an 8-0 burst, receiving six points from Wells on a jumper, two free throws and a break-away dunk to move ahead 53-45 with 3:40 left.

“He (Wells) put us on our back the last six or seven minutes and carried us,” said Turgeon. “He played under control. He was clearly the best player on the court tonight.”

The Scarlet Knights squandered an 18-15 lead with 9:59 left in the first half. Led by five points from Trimble and four points by Wells, Maryland used a 16-5 run to close the half with a 31-23 cushion.

“We didn’t rebound great,” said Turgeon. “That kept them (Rutgers) around. Bu that’s kind of what our team does. We let a team come back and then we do what we do down the stretch.”

The Terps were outrebounded 42-38.

Rutgers, one of the poorest shooting teams in the country, converted just one of 14 from the field in the sequence and committed four turnovers. Rutgers shot 30 percent in the first half, 32.2 percent for the game.

Wells scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds for Maryland in the opening half.

Maryland shot 38.6 percent from the floor overall.

NOTES: Rutgers G Myles Mack scored eight points and now has 1,637. He moved past head coach Eddie Jordan for seventh place on Rutgers’ all-time list. ... Maryland has been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 14 straight weeks, its longest streak since the 2002-03 season when it was ranked all 19 weeks. ... Maryland’s freshman G Melo Trimble was selected Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week. He shared the honor with Ohio State G D‘Angelo Russell. ... Maryland finished 18-1 at home this season. ... Rutgers averages 59 points, which ranks last among teams in major conferences. It has the third-lowest field goal shooting percentage among those teams at 38.8 percent and is fourth worst on 3-pointers (29.5 percent). Rutgers shot 32 percent on Tuesday, 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. ... The Scarlet Knights honored G Myles Mack and forwards Kadeem Jack, Malick Kone and Stephen Zurich on Senior Night. Mack is eighth on Rutgers’ career scoring list, second in steals and fourth in assists. Jack is one of 41 members in the Scarlet Knights’ 1,000-point club. ... Thirteen NBA scouts were credentialed for the game.