Maryland halts three-game slide

Melo Trimble paced a balanced attack with 11 points and seven assists and Maryland snapped a three-game skid with a 79-59 win over Rutgers on Tuesday night at Louis Brown Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

Ivan Bender added 10 points off the bench and Damonte Dodd had nine points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (23-7, 11-6 Big Ten), who have won six straight against Rutgers.

Mike Williams scored 14 points and senior center C.J. Gettys added 12 for the Scarlet Knights (13-17, 2-15 Big Ten), who have lost six in a row.

While Rutgers has struggled this season, the Scarlet Knights have managed to remain competitive in Big Ten play and stayed close with Maryland in the first half.

Trimble hit a wild, off-balance shot right before halftime, sending the Terrapins into the locker room with a 32-28 lead.

Maryland took control early in the second half, using a 10-0 run to build a double-digit lead.

Kevin Huerter drained a 3-pointer from the right wing and then hooked up with L.G. Gill on an alley-oop dunk that put the Terrapins up by 16 with 10 minutes left.

Gill finished with 10 points, one of three Maryland players in double figures. All 10 Terrapins who played scored.

Rutgers never seriously challenged down the stretch.

The Scarlet Knights will try to bounce back when they finish the regular season against Illinois on Saturday.

Maryland dropped out of the top 25 with its three-game slide, but remains comfortably in the NCAA tournament field and is listed as a No. 6 seed in some projections.

The Terrapins finish the regular season Saturday against surging Michigan State.