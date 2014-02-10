Preview: Maryland at Virginia

(Updated: UPDATES Virginia ranking in lede)

No. 16 Virginia is one of the hottest teams in the nation and looks to extend its winning streak to eight games when it hosts Maryland on Monday. The Cavaliers have not tasted defeat since a 69-65 setback to No. 11 Duke on Jan. 13 and are coming off a 64-45 victory over Georgia Tech. Virginia is off to its best start in ACC play since opening up the 1981-82 season at 12-1 and equaled a school record with its ninth conference double-digit win as it chases Syracuse in the race for the ACC title.

Maryland has won three of its last four games to move above .500 in conference play. The Terrapins bounced back from a 75-63 loss to North Carolina with an 83-71 triumph over Florida State as they prepare for a challenging two-game road swing versus Virginia and Duke. “We’ve got great opportunities this week in tough places to play,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “If we can’t get excited for these two games this week, then there’s something wrong with us.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MARYLAND (14-10, 6-5 ACC): Seth Allen scored a career-high 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting to help the Terrapins avenge an earlier loss to Florida State on Jan. 12. Dez Wells leads the team in scoring (15.2) and has finished in double figures in 21 of his 24 games this season. Maryland has struggled from the free-throw line (66.4 percent), but went 19-for-23 from the charity stripe against the Seminoles.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (19-5, 10-1): Malcolm Brogdon notched his second straight double-double by scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds against Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers are ranked first nationally in scoring defense (55.6 ppg) and have held their last 11 opponents to under 70 points. Joe Harris knocked down three triples versus the Yellow Jackets and leads all active ACC players with 233 career 3-point field goals.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won 14 consecutive conference home games.

2. The Cavaliers are 45-4 when scoring 70 points or more under Tony Bennett.

3. Maryland is 106-73 all-time versus Virginia.

PREDICTION: Virginia 72, Maryland 60