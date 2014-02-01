Preview: Maryland at Virginia Tech

No matter how it was accomplished, Maryland needed a victory in the worst way Wednesday and Dez Wells  3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left against Miami (Fla.) provided it. The Terrapins try to build off their second ACC victory in six games Saturday when they visit Virginia Tech, which has dropped seven in a row. Maryland has won one of its four league games on the road and the Hokies are 0-4 in ACC contests at home  the last three of those losses coming by an average of only 5.3 points.

The Terps let a 10-point lead get away in the final minutes before Wells  heroics. It was a huge confidence booster for us,  Maryland swingman Jake Layman told the Washington Post. We were a little down coming into the game, but we know the fight s not over. We re feeling good right now.  Tech should be inspired to respond after losing its last two games by 44 points combined.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT MARYLAND (12-9, 4-4 ACC): Although the Terps have been inconsistent on the offensive end and shoot 43.7 percent, they have several players who can provide points in bunches. Wells, who leads the team in scoring (14.9), went 7-of-7 from the field against Miami and scored 17 of his 21 points in the final 11 minutes. Jake Layman (12.6 points per game), Evan Smotrycz (11.8), Nick Faust (10.1) and Seth Allen (9.9) have all contributed to an offense that ranks fifth in the ACC at 72.4 points per game.

VIRGINIA TECH (8-12, 1-7): Jarell Eddie snapped out of a shooting slump by making 8-of-13 shots and scoring 23 points in the 76-62 loss at Boston College on Wednesday and leads the team in scoring (14.9) and rebounds (5.9). Adam Smith, who averages 11 points, will likely miss his fourth straight game with a left calf strain and forward C.J. Barksdale missed Wednesday s contest with a groin injury. Freshmen guards Ben Emelogu (10.9 points) and Devin Wilson (9.3 points, 4.5 assists) continue to show promise.

TIP-INS

1. Layman averaged 17 points in the two victories over the Hokies last season and Allen scored 21 in the win at Maryland.

2. Virginia Tech is second in the ACC in rebounds (38.3), but last in steals (3.3) and turnover margin (minus-4).

3. Maryland is 12-0 when it leads with five minutes to play and 9-1 after earning a halftime advantage.

PREDICTION: Maryland 76, Virginia Tech 66