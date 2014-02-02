Maryland 80, Virginia Tech 60: Dez Wells scored a team-high 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting as the visiting Terrapins pulled away from the struggling Hokies.

Seth Allen recorded 16 points and seven assists for Maryland (13-9, 5-4 ACC), which won its second straight after losing four of five. Nick Faust and Jake Layman each added 10 points as the Terps shot 51.8 from the field overall and made 8-of-15 from 3-point range.

Freshman Ben Emelogu led the way with 21 points while Joey van Zegeren was next with eight for Virginia Tech (8-13, 1-8), which lost its eighth straight contest. Leading scorer Jarell Eddie was 0-of-9 from the field and scored only two points for the Hokies, who shot 37 percent from the floor.

Allen drained two from behind the 3-point arc during a 12-0 run that gave Maryland a six-point advantage with a little under seven minutes left in the first half. Wells scored 12 points while Allen and Layman capped the opening 20 minutes with consecutive 3-pointers and the Terps led 43-35 at intermission.

Emelogu opened the second half with a 3-pointer before Maryland scored 14 of the next 16, highlighted by a fast-break dunk by Wells. The Terps pushed their lead as high as 25 and the Hokies could get no closer than 14 in the final 15 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wells was 7-of-8 at the free-throw line and had made 16 straight before missing his last. ¦ Virginia Tech G Adam Smith, who averages 11 points, missed his fourth consecutive game with a left calf strain and Hokies F C.J. Barksdale was held out for the second straight with a groin injury. ¦ Maryland is 10-1 when leading at halftime and improved to 2-3 on the road in the ACC.