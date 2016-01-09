Preview: Maryland at Wisconsin

Third-ranked Maryland looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play when it travels to Madison to face Wisconsin on Saturday. The Terrapins have won eight straight games and rolled past Rutgers 88-63 on Wednesday - their seventh victory by double digits during the winning streak - to push their record to 14-1 for the second time in as many seasons.

Maryland has been red hot against conference foes as the Terps own 10 consecutive Big Ten regular-season wins dating back to last season, including four straight on the road. Wisconsin is left to search for answers after dropping a 59-58 decision at Indiana on Tuesday to fall to 1-2 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2011-12. The Badgers have lost four games by two points or fewer this season as they failed to execute down the stretch against the Hoosiers and are in serious danger of missing out on their first NCAA Tournament in 18 years. “There are so many games where we should have won at the end and it didn’t go our way,” Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ told reporters. “We had a play drawn up and I didn’t think about it in a basketball way.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MARYLAND (14-1, 3-0): Jake Layman led the Terrapins with 18 points while Rasheed Sulaimon scored 15 in the win against Rutgers. Freshman phenom Diamond Stone continues to impress as the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to post his second double-double in his last three games. Melo Trimble scored four points before sitting out the second half with a sore hamstring but Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon revealed his star point guard “will be fine” and is expected to play on Saturday.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (9-7, 1-2 Big Ten): Nigel Hayes scored 15 points in the loss to Indiana but struggled shooting the ball as he finished 3-of-13 from the floor and missed some key free throws down the stretch. “It’s about time I start picking it up and playing the way I need to,” Hayes told reporters. “I haven’t been having the best of seasons and the record shows that.” Bronson Koenig also had 15 points but shot 4-of-12 from the field and finished with just two assists while Happ had 10 points and eight rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland is 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2001-02 when it was in the ACC.

2. Wisconsin interim head coach Greg Gard is 2-2 since Bo Ryan retired.

3. Stone is averaging 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Maryland 69, Wisconsin 63