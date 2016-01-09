EditorsNote: Update 1: write-thru

No. 3 Maryland staves off Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Sophomore guard Melo Trimble drained a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left as No. 3 Maryland thwarted an upset with a 63-60 Big Ten Conference victory over Wisconsin on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Trimble allowed seconds to tick off on the shot clock, back stepped and released the ball.

“I knew I was going to make the last one,” said Trimble, who had a game-high five assists.

Junior guard Bronson Koenig’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds left tied the game 60-60 and set the stage for an exciting finish.

Terps coach Mark Turgeon chose not to take a timeout at that juncture, but the plan relayed in the final timeout with 1:03 to go was for Trimble to get the spotlight with a crucial shot.

“He’s special and just does those kind of things,” said Turgeon, who would have preferred Trimble driving to the rim. “We just got out of his way, not a lot of coaching -- give it to your best player.”

Trimble, who scored a game-high 21 points, strung together a 10-1 run all his own as the Terps took control at 56-48 with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in the game.

Wisconsin gained an edge at 47-46 on a 3-pointer from Koenig with 10:01 remaining in the game. But the Badgers (9-8, 1-3 Big Ten) became mired in a scoring drought, missing six shot attempts in a span that lasted nearly five minutes.

Trimble contributed 13 second-half points for Maryland (15-1, 4-0), which held off the hard-charging Badgers, who pulled within three at 60-57 on a 3-pointer by junior guard Zak Showalter with 1:04 to go.

Turgeon said the Badgers executed and dictated the pace for a good portion of the game. The Badgers have lost five home games by a combined 14 points.

”It was a very physical game, the most physical game, by far, we’ve played all year -- not even close,“ Turgeon said. ”It took us a really long time to adjust to it.

“They had Indiana down nine (points), played Purdue to the wire, they played us to the wire.”

The Terps relied on multiple scoring options in the first half, with junior forward Damonte Dodd and Trimble combining for 17 points as Maryland shot 59.3 percent (16 of 27) from the field. Maryland shot 52.1 percent (25 of 48) overall in being held to its lowest-scoring effort of the season.

Junior forward Robert Carter contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds for Maryland.

Junior forward Nigel Hayes scored 14 first-half points on 5-of-7 shooting to keep Wisconsin within striking distance at 36-32 at intermission. Hayes finished with a team-high 17 points.

Wisconsin interim coach Greg Gard will not settle for moral victories. He said, while the final 18 seconds of Saturday’s game will be scrutinized, the Badgers need to become more consistent. Wisconsin has lost two straight Big Ten games.

”There’s no pity party here,“ Gard said. ”No one will feel sorry for us. This league, having been in it and watched it my whole life, there’s not a time where you can take a breath and relax.

“You’re on to the next one. Whether you come on to the right-hand side or the left-hand side, it’s on to the next.”

Maryland freshman center Diamond Stone received a rowdy welcome in a return to his home state, as the Milwaukee native was booed loudly by the Badgers’ student section. Stone, who garnered Wisconsin co-Mr. Basketball honors last year, was recruited heavily by the Badgers’ coaching staff.

Stone, who scored 39 points in a Maryland win over Penn State last week, finished with 11 points off the bench in Saturday’s game. He was not made available to the media following the game.

Redshirt freshman Ethan Happ posted his sixth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin. Koenig added 13 points.

The Badgers capitalized with 18 points off Terps’ turnovers, and shot 7-of-21 from 3-point range in the setback. Wisconsin shot 38.7 percent (24 of 62) overall against Maryland.

The Terps finished 4-of-11 from long range, with Trimble draining three 3-pointers in the victory.

NOTES: Maryland freshman C Diamond Stone is no stranger to the Kohl Center. Stone, a Milwaukee native, helped his Whitefish Bay Dominican High School team win four straight championships at the venue, at the state’s Division 4 level. ... The Terrapins’ only loss this season was an 89-81 setback at North Carolina on Dec. 1. ... Entering Saturday’s game, Wisconsin suffered four home losses by a combined 11 points.