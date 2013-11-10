Preview: Massachusetts at Boston College

Chaz Williams has one goal for his final season at Massachusetts, which commences Sunday against Boston College in the Coaches vs. Cancer Boston Tip-Off. The 5-9 point guard, who led the Atlantic 10 in assists last season, wants to lead the Minutemen to the NCAA Tournament, a place they haven’t been since 1998. “As a player, I‘m definitely trying to make it to the tournament,” Williams said. “If we don‘t, then my job here hasn’t been completed and I’d be just another player that came to UMass.”

Boston College coach Steve Donahue has a similar goal in mind for his Eagles, who haven’t been selected to the tournament since 2009. Donahue has all five starters returning, including leading scorers Olivier Hanlan and Ryan Anderson, who also led the team in rebounding. “Very unique,” the fourth-year coach said of returning all five starters. “An opportunity that wouldn’t have presented itself without starting them as freshmen.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NESN

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (2012-13: 21-12, 9-7 Atlantic 10): Aside from Williams, the Minutemen have a lot of question marks following the graduation of Freddie Riley and Terrell Vinson, and the dismissal of second-leading scorer Jesse Morgan. Derrick Gordon comes over from Western Kentucky, where he averaged 11.8 points, and Raphiael Putney and Cady Lalanne will have expanded roles for coach Derek Kellogg, who wants better defensive play from his team. “That’s going to be the focus from day 1,” Kellogg said. “We’re going to have some tough defensive practices.”

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (0-1): The Eagles opened their season with an 82-78 overtime loss at Providence on Friday as Hanlan and Anderson scored 23 and 21 points, respectively. Guards Joe Rahon, Lonnie Jackson and Patrick Heckmann are the other returning starters for a team that added four freshmen and Notre Dame transfer Alex Dragicevich. Will Margarity, a 6-10 forward, is the most heralded of the first-year players, having played for Sweden in the under-16 and under-18 European championships.

TIP-INS

1. Boston College was outrebounded 36-20 by Providence, with Anderson contributing a team-high six.

2. Dragicevich averaged 20.9 minutes and 6.6 points during his sophomore season at Notre Dame.

3. Boston College leads the series 26-19 while UMass won the last meeting 82-46 in 2011.

PREDICTION: Boston College 67, Massachusetts 63