Massachusetts 86, Boston College 73: Chaz Williams scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half as the Minutemen pulled away from the Eagles in the Coaches vs. Cancer Boston Tip-Off at TD Garden.

Williams, the preseason Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, had four 3-pointers in a three-minute span of the second half as the Minutemen (1-0) took control. Cady Lalanne had a career-high 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and Sampson Carter chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Ryan Anderson followed up his 21-point performance against Providence with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (0-2). Olivier Hanlan had 19 points after netting 23 in the opener, and Patrick Heckmann added 11 points.

The Eagles built a nine-point advantage in the opening minutes of the second half, but Carter keyed a 14-3 run with seven straight points to give the Minutemen a 50-48 lead with 13:15 remaining. The fourth 3-pointer by Williams put the Minutemen ahead 65-53, and Lalanne had several key baskets down the stretch to help maintain a safe advantage.

Boston College led 36-32 after a first half that featured six ties and six lead changes. Anderson had 15 points and five rebounds at intermission, but Hanlan played just nine minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston College leads the all-time series 26-20, but the Eagles have lost the last two meetings. ... Williams had just five points and one assist in the first 20 minutes. ... Lalanne had nine points and five rebounds in the first half.