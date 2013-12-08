(Updated: MINOR editing throughout)

No. 22 Massachusetts 105, Brigham Young 96: Chaz Williams recorded career highs with 32 points and 15 assists as the host Minutemen defeated the Cougars in the Hall of Fame Holiday Showcase at Springfield, Mass.

Williams went 9-of-14 from the field and made five 3-pointers while matching the school record in assists for a single game. Sampson Carter contributed a career-best 20 points and Raphiael Putney added 15 for Massachusetts (8-0), which scored 100 for the first time in regulation since 2008.

Tyler Haws led the way with 25 points and Matt Carlino had 23 for BYU (7-3), which was 4-of-13 from 3-point range. Erik Mika collected 18 points and Kyle Collinsworth added 14 for the Cougars.

Williams was 5-of-5 from the field, scoring 16 points and dishing out eight assists in the first half, as the Minutemen finished with an 8-2 run for a 52-41 lead at intermission. Haws registered 15 points in the opening 20 minutes on 6-of-8 shooting to keep BYU in striking distance.

The Cougars scored the first eight points of the second half to pull within three, but Carter scored nine as Massachusetts answered with a 19-7 run. The Minutemen would not let BYU closer than eight the rest of the way, totaling 29 assists on 35 field goals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Massachusetts has won eight games in a row for the first time since taking 10 straight in 1998. … Haws, who has at least 20 points in seven of eight games, went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and has made 30 straight overall. … Minutemen C Cady Lalanne, the team’s leading scorer, was limited to five points by foul trouble but six teammates scored in double figures.